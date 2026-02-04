Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB launches 9,012 BTO and balance flats, including Prime project in Redhill
Cat B COE rate falls 8.8% to $110,890, premiums drop across the board
WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam’s conviction
The panel was formed after the High Court upheld his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.
4 out of every 10 cancer cases are preventable: WHO
Almost half of all the preventable cases in 2022 were lung, stomach or cervical cancer.
Criminal trial of ex-CEO of New Silkroutes Group Goh Jin Hian, another executive to start Feb 4
He is one of four men who face a total of 132 charges related to false trading offences.
Drug dealers, underage drivers caught using deregistered vehicles as cases surge
Australia’s PM walks a diplomatic tightrope in dispute over Chinese-controlled port
Analysts say neither Canberra nor Beijing wants to abruptly end their improving relations.