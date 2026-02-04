Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 04, 2026, 06:33 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HDB launches 9,012 BTO and balance flats, including Prime project in Redhill

Six BTO projects are on sale across Bukit Merah, Sembawang, Tampines and Toa Payoh.

READ MORE HERE

Cat B COE rate falls 8.8% to $110,890, premiums drop across the board

At $106,320, the Cat A COE price dropped by 2.9%.

READ MORE HERE

WP disciplinary panel invites party members to give views on Pritam’s conviction

The panel was formed after the High Court upheld his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

4 out of every 10 cancer cases are preventable: WHO

Almost half of all the preventable cases in 2022 were lung, stomach or cervical cancer.

READ MORE HERE

Criminal trial of ex-CEO of New Silkroutes Group Goh Jin Hian, another executive to start Feb 4

He is one of four men who face a total of 132 charges related to false trading offences.

READ MORE HERE

Drug dealers, underage drivers caught using deregistered vehicles as cases surge

Some of these vehicles have been involved in hit-and-run accidents.

READ MORE HERE

Australia’s PM walks a diplomatic tightrope in dispute over Chinese-controlled port

Analysts say neither Canberra nor Beijing wants to abruptly end their improving relations.

READ MORE HERE

National Gallery Singapore to close South-east Asian art exhibition till Oct 2027

The gallery will be closed from April 2026 for renewal.

READ MORE HERE

Woman charged after allegedly telling daughter to drop rape case against stepfather

She is accused of committing the offences in 2022 and 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Chen Xi posts birthday tribute to dad Edmund Chen amid court case

Edmund Chen was sentenced to jail over his role in a 2025 traffic accident.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.