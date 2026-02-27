Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 27, 2026, 06:00 PM

Transparency ensures fairness when MPs switch between partisan, non-partisan roles: Indranee

She rejected WP’s He Ting Ru’s suggestion for a cooling-off period when people switch roles.

READ MORE HERE

New indoor live-firing facility in Bedok by 2031

The new facility will allow NSmen to book range slots for training through the OneNS app.

READ MORE HERE

Mindef to review Medical Classification System

It will be made more precise for better characterisation of servicemen’s medical fitness.

READ MORE HERE

Couple found dead in Punggol HDB flat, police investigating

The man was 71 and the woman was 66, the police said.

READ MORE HERE

1,300 Toyota Prius units recalled in S’pore

A fault in the rear electric doors can cause them to open while the car is in motion.

READ MORE HERE

2 measles cases on SIA flight to New Zealand infected before arrival in S’pore: CDA

They are from the same household and had flown to S’pore on an initial flight from India.

READ MORE HERE

‘The family can find peace now’: Uncle of boy who drowned in Kallang River

The boy’s body was found floating in the waters at about 10.35pm on Feb 26.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore must retain ability to say ‘no’ even if it has to pay a price for position on issues: Vivian

He noted that S’pore will face more strategic dilemmas and difficult choices in a tumultuous world.

READ MORE HERE

Over 2,000 jobs at S’pore’s first community aviation career fair

The fair will be held at Heartbeat@Bedok on Feb 28 and March 1.

READ MORE HERE

Duped Singaporeans: The most tech-savvy targets in history

The young must move from being potential victims to prevention partners, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

