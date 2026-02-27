Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Transparency ensures fairness when MPs switch between partisan, non-partisan roles: Indranee
She rejected WP’s He Ting Ru’s suggestion for a cooling-off period when people switch roles.
New indoor live-firing facility in Bedok by 2031
The new facility will allow NSmen to book range slots for training through the OneNS app.
Mindef to review Medical Classification System
It will be made more precise for better characterisation of servicemen’s medical fitness.
Couple found dead in Punggol HDB flat, police investigating
1,300 Toyota Prius units recalled in S’pore
A fault in the rear electric doors can cause them to open while the car is in motion.
2 measles cases on SIA flight to New Zealand infected before arrival in S’pore: CDA
They are from the same household and had flown to S’pore on an initial flight from India.
‘The family can find peace now’: Uncle of boy who drowned in Kallang River
S’pore must retain ability to say ‘no’ even if it has to pay a price for position on issues: Vivian
He noted that S’pore will face more strategic dilemmas and difficult choices in a tumultuous world.
Over 2,000 jobs at S’pore’s first community aviation career fair
Duped Singaporeans: The most tech-savvy targets in history
The young must move from being potential victims to prevention partners, says the writer.