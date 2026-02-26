Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 26, 2026, 06:30 PM

PM Wong assures S’poreans that there will be no jobless growth amid AI push

S’pore will invest more deliberately and more systematically in its people, he said.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s total fertility rate sinks to new low of 0.87

The Govt will do more to support S’poreans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations, said Mr Gan.

READ MORE HERE

Road traffic fatalities hit 10-year high of 149 in 2025

The number of elderly who died more than doubled from 11 in 2024 to 27 in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Shanmugam, Tan See Leng in High Court hearing over defamation suit against TOC’s Terry Xu

The suits centred on a Bloomberg article published on TOC’s website in 2024.

READ MORE HERE

People’s Power Party website taken over by foreign entity

PPP official says that the site is now being run by an entity unknown to him and unaffiliated with the party.

READ MORE HERE

‘Why would he go? He has no experience fishing’: Mother of boy missing at Kallang River

No foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations.

READ MORE HERE

Network maintenance at JB checkpoint to affect border crossers from Feb 27

Disruptions from 12.30am to 3.30am are expected until March 14.

READ MORE HERE

Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up launched with new privacy screen

Prices start at $1,438.

READ MORE HERE

Corrective training, caning for man who fled after assaulting wife, rioting

He was arrested in Indonesia over unrelated offences in 2023, and was sent back to S’pore.

READ MORE HERE

Inside the rise of Gen Z-led clothing labels redefining fashion in S’pore

More local men in their 20s are starting their own lines, like Maroon Clothing and Koyoyu.

READ MORE HERE

