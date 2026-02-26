Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Wong assures S’poreans that there will be no jobless growth amid AI push
S’pore’s total fertility rate sinks to new low of 0.87
The Govt will do more to support S’poreans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations, said Mr Gan.
Road traffic fatalities hit 10-year high of 149 in 2025
Shanmugam, Tan See Leng in High Court hearing over defamation suit against TOC’s Terry Xu
People’s Power Party website taken over by foreign entity
PPP official says that the site is now being run by an entity unknown to him and unaffiliated with the party.
‘Why would he go? He has no experience fishing’: Mother of boy missing at Kallang River
Network maintenance at JB checkpoint to affect border crossers from Feb 27
Samsung Galaxy S26 line-up launched with new privacy screen
Corrective training, caning for man who fled after assaulting wife, rioting
He was arrested in Indonesia over unrelated offences in 2023, and was sent back to S’pore.
Inside the rise of Gen Z-led clothing labels redefining fashion in S’pore
More local men in their 20s are starting their own lines, like Maroon Clothing and Koyoyu.