Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 25, 2026, 06:10 PM

Top 5% of households in S’pore hold one-third of wealth: Jeffrey Siow

Mr Siow said that the data on wealth concentration should be interpreted with caution.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore scam losses fall in 2025; new trend of victims handing over gold bars to syndicates

Pokemon trading cards were the most common item in e-commerce scams.

READ MORE HERE

Deliveroo to wind down operations in S’pore

The platform will remain live until March 4.

READ MORE HERE

Trump tries to reset presidency in State of the Union speech: Key takeaways

His speech comes amid rising tensions with Iran and voter frustration with the high cost of living.

READ MORE HERE

RSAF airlifts vessel crew member out at sea to SGH in medical emergency

The rescued crew member is reported to be conscious and in a stable condition.

READ MORE HERE

GroGrace co-founder on struggles of farming in S’pore

Selling vegetables in S’pore is harder than selling a Rolls-Royce, she said.

READ MORE HERE

Driver, passenger arrested after driving recklessly at Tuas Checkpoint

Heroin, methamphetamine, and Erimin-5 tablets were found in the car.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who came to S’pore and tried to deposit fake $10k note in bank account

The Indonesian man had received the counterfeit money from his girlfriend.

READ MORE HERE

Actor Elvin Ng undergoes emergency retinal surgery

He said the operation had to be done immediately to avoid permanent blindness.

READ MORE HERE

6 shows to catch for 2026 S’pore theatre season

Almost all are eligible for SG Culture Pass credits.

READ MORE HERE

