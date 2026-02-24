Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More rape, molestation cases contribute to rise in physical crime in 2025
First measles case in a preschool in S’pore since measures stepped up
The 11-month-old girl is the fifth case involving an infant below 12 months of age in 2026.
Almost 24,700 couples in S’pore said ‘I do’ in 2025, lowest since 2020
The continued slide in marriages is likely to weigh on S’pore’s ultra-low total fertility rate, analysts say.
LTA seizes 19 illegal mobility devices, aided by new speed testing device
The new device allows LTA to measure the top speed of mobility devices when they are stationary.
New US envoy for Malaysia after Trump’s controversial pick Nick Adams dropped
Critics say Mr Adams’ exit clears the way for an envoy who understands Malaysia’s cultural complexities.
UOB to reward junior staff with one-off payout despite fall in Q4 and 2025 net profit
About 6,000 employees across the group are expected to benefit from the one-off payment.
Fear, shame around sexual health means many suffer in silence: Experts
These feelings have fuelled demand for anonymous testing provided by charities and private clinics.
Taoist temple in S’pore offers blind boxes to attract young visitors
For a $2 donation, visitors get a challenge card with questions they must answer to get the boxes.
Woman jailed over ruse to dupe WSG programme partner into disbursing grants
Why many doctors don’t like low-carb diets
Researchers said that restricting carbs could cause people to replace them with less healthy foods.