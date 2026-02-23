Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 23, 2026, 06:30 PM

Record 245 million travellers passed through S’pore’s checkpoints in 2025

Around 76% of these travellers had entered through land checkpoints.

S’pore core inflation sees surprise drop to 1% in January

Analysts polled had expected core inflation to rise to 1.5 per cent last month.

S’pore, Asia stocks rise amid uncertainty over Trump’s new 15% global tariffs

It is not yet clear when Trump’s new tariffs would be imposed.

S’pore to resume crow shooting operations from second half of March

In S’pore, house crows are deemed an invasive species that pose a threat to native biodiversity.

Rida Video Centre to shutter after over 40 years

It said those with unused prepaid rental credits may visit the store to collect their credit balance.

Malaysian food influencer sets sales record on TikTok live stream

His 12-hour live stream on Feb 19 garnered S$750k in sales.

Lawyer and politician Lim Tean gets longer jail term for practising law without valid certificate

He was originally given six weeks’ jail and a fine of $1,000 in 2025.

Jail, caning for man who raped, impregnated teen stepdaughter

The victim gave birth to a child who is now with a foster family.

Ikea S’pore’s orangutan plushie out of stock after baby monkey Punch goes viral

The 36cm Djungleskog orangutan plushie retails for $19.90.

How to skip the crowds and see a local side of Rome

About 75% of international tourists to Italy visit just 4 per cent of its sights.

