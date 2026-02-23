Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Record 245 million travellers passed through S’pore’s checkpoints in 2025
S’pore core inflation sees surprise drop to 1% in January
S’pore, Asia stocks rise amid uncertainty over Trump’s new 15% global tariffs
S’pore to resume crow shooting operations from second half of March
In S’pore, house crows are deemed an invasive species that pose a threat to native biodiversity.
Rida Video Centre to shutter after over 40 years
It said those with unused prepaid rental credits may visit the store to collect their credit balance.