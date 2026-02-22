Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 22, 2026, 06:00 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Seniors in over 80,000 private homes can tap subsidies for ageing-friendly fittings from April

Eligible households will receive $1,200 in vouchers to offset 75 per cent of the installation cost.

READ MORE HERE

‘The emotional abuse is relentless’: Dad gets personal protection order for daughter against mum

About one in three of the 1,484 PPOs issued in 2025 cited only emotional or psychological abuse.

READ MORE HERE

Police looking for suspect who trespassed into house in Upper Thomson

The police received a call for assistance at a residence in Marigold Drive on the night of Feb 21.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Will DAP stay or quit Malaysia’s Cabinet? No matter what, damage already done for Anwar’s biggest ally

DAP will now be left to choose the lesser of two evils in its role in the Anwar administration.

READ MORE HERE

China’s visa-free travel is diplomacy sweetener as it rekindles ties with middle powers

The addition of Canada and Britain brings the number of countries with visa-free access to China to 79.

READ MORE HERE

How a retiree topped up her CPF yearly to receive a $4,600 monthly payout

Her payout is about five times more than what members in her cohort receive by not making any top-ups.

READ MORE HERE

Ink, scars and salvation: How Indonesia’s street punks and the marginalised are finding faith

In a Jakarta shophouse, they trade violence and drugs for faith – and find an unlikely path to change.

READ MORE HERE

How to set up a conducive space for PSLE revision at home

Experts suggest how to manage if you do not have an ideal environment.

READ MORE HERE

Sacrifices, slumps and success: The rise of Singapore’s youngest chess grandmaster

Mr Siddharth Jagadeesh hopes to break into the world’s top 100 and become a professional chess player.

READ MORE HERE

How a Singaporean chef ended up opening a restaurant in the mountains of Northern Italy

Ethel Hoon’s restaurant Pramol Alto was Gault & Millau’s pick for South Tyrol’s Newcomer of the Year 2026.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.