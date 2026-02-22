Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Seniors in over 80,000 private homes can tap subsidies for ageing-friendly fittings from April
Eligible households will receive $1,200 in vouchers to offset 75 per cent of the installation cost.
‘The emotional abuse is relentless’: Dad gets personal protection order for daughter against mum
About one in three of the 1,484 PPOs issued in 2025 cited only emotional or psychological abuse.
Police looking for suspect who trespassed into house in Upper Thomson
The police received a call for assistance at a residence in Marigold Drive on the night of Feb 21.
Will DAP stay or quit Malaysia’s Cabinet? No matter what, damage already done for Anwar’s biggest ally
DAP will now be left to choose the lesser of two evils in its role in the Anwar administration.
China’s visa-free travel is diplomacy sweetener as it rekindles ties with middle powers
The addition of Canada and Britain brings the number of countries with visa-free access to China to 79.
How a retiree topped up her CPF yearly to receive a $4,600 monthly payout
Her payout is about five times more than what members in her cohort receive by not making any top-ups.
Ink, scars and salvation: How Indonesia’s street punks and the marginalised are finding faith
In a Jakarta shophouse, they trade violence and drugs for faith – and find an unlikely path to change.
How to set up a conducive space for PSLE revision at home
Sacrifices, slumps and success: The rise of Singapore’s youngest chess grandmaster
Mr Siddharth Jagadeesh hopes to break into the world’s top 100 and become a professional chess player.
How a Singaporean chef ended up opening a restaurant in the mountains of Northern Italy
Ethel Hoon’s restaurant Pramol Alto was Gault & Millau’s pick for South Tyrol’s Newcomer of the Year 2026.