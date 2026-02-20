Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 20, 2026, 06:12 PM

About 22,000 civil servants to get pay rise of between 2% and 9% from August

The adjustments are meant to keep pace with market standards.

Crew member dies after fire on cruise ship en route to S’pore

All 271 passengers were safely evacuated, MPA said.

Cat B COE price dips 5.3% to $105,001, below Cat A for the first time since 2020

This is the first tender exercise affected by the revised PARF rebate scheme.

No MRT service between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14-17

Additionally, the Sengkang West LRT will run on a single loop for 7 months from April 19.

Cops looking for driver who ditched car after police chase

The driver sped off after refusing to stop at a roadblock in Airport Road.

Proposed RTS Link fare of $5 to $7 ‘affordable’ for most travellers

But some Malaysian workers used to taking the bus or riding motorcycles to S’pore may find it costly.

More young S’pore investors turn to AI for stock picks

But analysts warned that confident-sounding outputs may mask important nuances or risks.

Chilly and wet weather in S’pore as temperature drops to 21 deg C

Low clouds can often be seen in S’pore during periods of prolonged rain.

‘Dangerous and volatile’ woman jailed for assaulting 4 people

While out on bail, she assaulted a police officer and an elderly woman.

You’re not imagining it: S’pore homes are getting smaller

The average floor space of new non-landed private properties has fallen by 35 sq m between 1995 and 2025.

