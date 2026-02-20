Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 20, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
About 22,000 civil servants to get pay rise of between 2% and 9% from August
Crew member dies after fire on cruise ship en route to S’pore
Cat B COE price dips 5.3% to $105,001, below Cat A for the first time since 2020
No MRT service between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14-17
Additionally, the Sengkang West LRT will run on a single loop for 7 months from April 19.
Cops looking for driver who ditched car after police chase
Proposed RTS Link fare of $5 to $7 ‘affordable’ for most travellers
But some Malaysian workers used to taking the bus or riding motorcycles to S’pore may find it costly.
More young S’pore investors turn to AI for stock picks
But analysts warned that confident-sounding outputs may mask important nuances or risks.
Chilly and wet weather in S’pore as temperature drops to 21 deg C
‘Dangerous and volatile’ woman jailed for assaulting 4 people
You’re not imagining it: S’pore homes are getting smaller
The average floor space of new non-landed private properties has fallen by 35 sq m between 1995 and 2025.