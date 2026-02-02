Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to set up national space agency to develop and run space capabilities
1,600 BTO flats to be built in Upper Thomson
Private organisations using NRIC numbers for authentication face sanctions from 2027
Over 12,000 vehicle owners in S’pore yet to rectify faulty Takata airbags
A S’porean driver was killed when a defective Takata airbag ejected a metal fragment that pierced his head.
Ex-actor Edmund Chen appealing jail term over accident that injured motorcyclist
S’pore theatre company Pangdemonium to close by end-2026
Thundery showers expected over parts of S’pore in the first 2 weeks of Feb
Showers are expected in the afternoon on most days, with some extending into the evening.
$549,000 for a ticket to space? Chinese firms play catch-up in space tourism
There has been national push to catch up with the US, as the rivals jockey over technological leadership.
Childcare centre sued for negligence after 4-year-old girl falls and fractures skull
The girl’s father is claiming at least $56k in medical-related expenses in the civil suit.
Why you should visit Guizhou, China’s new adventure hub
Its otherworldly terrain and labyrinthine caves are making it a playground for hikers and photographers.