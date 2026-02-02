Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 02, 2026, 06:50 PM

S’pore to set up national space agency to develop and run space capabilities

It will enable the Republic to seize opportunities in the expanding space economy.

1,600 BTO flats to be built in Upper Thomson

The first project in Lakeview will be launched in June.

Private organisations using NRIC numbers for authentication face sanctions from 2027

Government agencies have already stopped using NRIC numbers for authentication.

Over 12,000 vehicle owners in S’pore yet to rectify faulty Takata airbags

A S’porean driver was killed when a defective Takata airbag ejected a metal fragment that pierced his head.

Ex-actor Edmund Chen appealing jail term over accident that injured motorcyclist

He had been sentenced to five days’ jail despite the prosecution asking for a fine.

S’pore theatre company Pangdemonium to close by end-2026

Its co-founders emphasised that the closure was a purely personal choice.

Thundery showers expected over parts of S’pore in the first 2 weeks of Feb

Showers are expected in the afternoon on most days, with some extending into the evening.

$549,000 for a ticket to space? Chinese firms play catch-up in space tourism

There has been national push to catch up with the US, as the rivals jockey over technological leadership.

Childcare centre sued for negligence after 4-year-old girl falls and fractures skull

The girl’s father is claiming at least $56k in medical-related expenses in the civil suit.

Why you should visit Guizhou, China’s new adventure hub

Its otherworldly terrain and labyrinthine caves are making it a playground for hikers and photographers.

