Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2026

Chinese community must stay rooted in multiculturalism, shared values: DPM Gan
He said the community’s development has always been an integral part of the city-state’s larger society.
S. Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon for insurrection
First-time investors at OCBC flock to gold and silver
Customers have the option of investing in paper gold and silver through OCBC’s Precious Metals Account.
Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, BBC reports
Six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers were seen arriving on Feb 19.
Jail for woman who slapped 73-year-old cabby
Court documents stated that she reeked of alcohol when she boarded the victim’s taxi.
3 taken to hospital after fire in Kovan condo
BTS fans targeted by scammers ahead of K-pop group’s world tour concerts
Cyberexperts warn fans to verify the authenticity of online stores and use trusted payment methods.
Muslims can break fast with free snack packs on offer at 60 FairPrice outlets
Disney-themed fireworks to illuminate Marina Bay area from March 13 to 15
Is Singapore prepared for a ‘rent-a-human’ world?
As developments in AI pick up pace, we must master the wider implications, says the writer.