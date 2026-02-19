Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 19, 2026, 06:47 PM

Chinese community must stay rooted in multiculturalism, shared values: DPM Gan

He said the community’s development has always been an integral part of the city-state’s larger society.

S. Korean court hands life term to ex‑President Yoon for insurrection

Prosecutors sought the death penalty in January.

First-time investors at OCBC flock to gold and silver

Customers have the option of investing in paper gold and silver through OCBC’s Precious Metals Account.

Former prince Andrew arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, BBC reports

Six unmarked police cars and around eight plain clothed officers were seen arriving on Feb 19.

Jail for woman who slapped 73-year-old cabby

Court documents stated that she reeked of alcohol when she boarded the victim’s taxi.

3 taken to hospital after fire in Kovan condo

About 100 people had evacuated from the affected block before SCDF arrived.

BTS fans targeted by scammers ahead of K-pop group’s world tour concerts

Cyberexperts warn fans to verify the authenticity of online stores and use trusted payment methods.

Muslims can break fast with free snack packs on offer at 60 FairPrice outlets

They can collect their refreshments 30 minutes before and after Buka Puasa.

Disney-themed fireworks to illuminate Marina Bay area from March 13 to 15

The show will depict the seven themed areas on the Disney Adventure cruise ship.

Is Singapore prepared for a ‘rent-a-human’ world?

As developments in AI pick up pace, we must master the wider implications, says the writer.

