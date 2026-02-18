Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Will you be ready to age in place? How to plan your finances and care
Beyond the dollars and cents, the financial plan should also consider the social and emotional aspects of ageing and living independently, say experts.
S’pore-registered vessel catches fire off coast of China, 2 Myanmar crew members dead
Woman who stole milk powder for her kids among clients represented by Public Defender’s Office
Flash flood in Jurong Town Hall Road amid heavy rain
PUB urged the public to avoid the affected area from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12.
Halfway houses help prevent inmates with drug history from reoffending: Prison service
About 600 drug rehabilitation centre inmates are placed on community-based programmes like halfway houses yearly.
Fire breaks out at restaurant in Chinatown, no injuries reported
Who should run KL? Study into local polls stirs fears over demographics
Residents have no say over their RM3 billion budget or who runs the streets under the appointed system.
As AI takes on legal work, what happens to the prestige of being a lawyer?
Artificial intelligence is transforming the profession, but it won’t diminish it, says the writer.
Ushering in a new season of Singapore’s alternative cinemas
From Filmhouse and Capitol Theatre to Shaw’s Lumiere hall, operators are focusing on unique film experiences.
Singapore musicians Bitty, Deus Ex Machina and Lincoln Lim make their mark in Europe
Despite financial constraints and racists incidents, their gigs and music projects are driven by passion.