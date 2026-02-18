Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 18, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 18, 2026, 06:32 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Will you be ready to age in place? How to plan your finances and care

Beyond the dollars and cents, the financial plan should also consider the social and emotional aspects of ageing and living independently, say experts.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-registered vessel catches fire off coast of China, 2 Myanmar crew members dead

A third crew member was evacuated to a shore medical facility for further treatment.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who stole milk powder for her kids among clients represented by Public Defender’s Office

The office, which has a team of 22 public defenders, handled over 580 cases in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Flash flood in Jurong Town Hall Road amid heavy rain

PUB urged the public to avoid the affected area from Jurong East Street 11 to Jurong East Street 12.

READ MORE HERE

Halfway houses help prevent inmates with drug history from reoffending: Prison service

About 600 drug rehabilitation centre inmates are placed on community-based programmes like halfway houses yearly.

READ MORE HERE

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Chinatown, no injuries reported

The fire was extinguished by the SCDF with two water jets.

READ MORE HERE

Who should run KL? Study into local polls stirs fears over demographics

Residents have no say over their RM3 billion budget or who runs the streets under the appointed system.

READ MORE HERE

As AI takes on legal work, what happens to the prestige of being a lawyer?

Artificial intelligence is transforming the profession, but it won’t diminish it, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Ushering in a new season of Singapore’s alternative cinemas

From Filmhouse and Capitol Theatre to Shaw’s Lumiere hall, operators are focusing on unique film experiences.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore musicians Bitty, Deus Ex Machina and Lincoln Lim make their mark in Europe

Despite financial constraints and racists incidents, their gigs and music projects are driven by passion.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.