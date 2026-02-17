Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 17, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 17, 2026, 06:10 PM

MOH to revise salary guidelines for community care staff; annual wages may rise by 7% or more

Details of the revised salary guidelines will be issued in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

A community grows from play group for children with disabilities

PlayBuddy gathers weekly for sports and play.

READ MORE HERE

China’s CNY travel rush is world’s biggest annual migration

The CNY travel rush in 2026 kicked off on Feb 2 and will run for 40 days.

READ MORE HERE

Gen Zs in China snapping up replicas of museum artefacts. Is this about cultural confidence?

Museums around China are turning some of their most iconic artifacts into exquisite souvenirs to appeal to consumers.

READ MORE HERE

Fear and loathing in Malaysia: Waning trust fans conspiracy theories

Cases of elite impunity have rocked the nation and eroded trust in institutions.

READ MORE HERE

Pedestrian dies in hospital after Havelock Road accident

He was involved in an accident with an SBS Transit bus on Feb 16.

READ MORE HERE

ComfortDelGro taxi turns turtle in Ang Mo Kio on first day of CNY

SCDF said it assessed two people for minor injuries.

READ MORE HERE

Pokemon card sold at auction for world-record $20m

The Pokemon Illustrator card depicts Pikachu.

READ MORE HERE

One woman’s quest to make a better chilli crisp

The Singaporean entrepreneur extracts flavour from a base of shallots to make Crackle.

READ MORE HERE

Why travellers are using the Timeleft app to meet new people

Participants can sign up for events and will be matched with 5 others.

READ MORE HERE

