Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2026

PM Wong visits public transport workers ahead of CNY
AI can narrow inequality, if rolled out well: Indranee
Asked if the Govt has a sense of how many jobs will be cut or redesigned, she said it is too early to tell.
New private home sales rose in January
Some wet weather in second half of Feb before drier conditions return
Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.
S’pore investors lead return of Asian capital to Australian real estate
It highlights a revival of offshore capital inflows, led by S’porean investors taking advantage of repriced assets.
S’pore second-most searched destination for Chinese travellers during CNY
Businesses are using platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin to capture the Chinese travel market.
Woman accused of throwing human waste on HDB block parapet granted discharge
She can still be prosecuted for the same crimes if relevant information or evidence emerges.
Man dies after car skids at Bukit Batok HDB block
Man jailed for molesting woman after claiming he was her father’s workmate
More in S’pore booking staycations during CNY
Bookings for local hotel stays during the festive period more than doubled year on year.