Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 16, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 16, 2026, 05:33 PM

PM Wong visits public transport workers ahead of CNY

He met over 180 workers and thanked them for working during Chinese New Year.

AI can narrow inequality, if rolled out well: Indranee

Asked if the Govt has a sense of how many jobs will be cut or redesigned, she said it is too early to tell.

New private home sales rose in January

Sales were largely driven by the launch of three projects with over 1,500 homes.

Some wet weather in second half of Feb before drier conditions return

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

S’pore investors lead return of Asian capital to Australian real estate

It highlights a revival of offshore capital inflows, led by S’porean investors taking advantage of repriced assets.

S’pore second-most searched destination for Chinese travellers during CNY

Businesses are using platforms like Xiaohongshu and Douyin to capture the Chinese travel market.

Woman accused of throwing human waste on HDB block parapet granted discharge

She can still be prosecuted for the same crimes if relevant information or evidence emerges.

Man dies after car skids at Bukit Batok HDB block

The driver was unconscious when taken to hospital where he later died.

Man jailed for molesting woman after claiming he was her father’s workmate

He kissed the back of the victim’s hand twice before grabbing her breast.

More in S’pore booking staycations during CNY

Bookings for local hotel stays during the festive period more than doubled year on year.

