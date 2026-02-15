Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 15, 2026, 06:15 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Fire breaks out at bak kwa shop 2 days before Chinese New Year

Because of the fire, the owner said the shop is unable to fulfil about 400 orders worth about $100,000.

READ MORE HERE

NurseFirst helpline redirected over 800 calls away from emergency departments in nationwide trial

The results of the six-month trial are currently being reviewed.

READ MORE HERE

Feeling free in water: 10-year-old boy with spinal muscular atrophy learns to defy physical limits

Swimming offers something rare - independence and a chance to move freely - for the Primary 5 boy.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More than 1,000 GP clinics to remain open over Chinese New Year period

Those experiencing only minor conditions should avoid calling the 995 hotline, added MOH.

READ MORE HERE

‘I cannot blame him’: Daughter who stepped up to care for family when her father went to prison

She became a “second mother” to her three younger sisters as her mum had to start working.

READ MORE HERE

Is your child’s handwriting costing him marks? The write way to better grades

Experts say it does not take long for handwriting to improve.

READ MORE HERE

Migrating from Malaysia: The Singapore I chose has changed

Life in Singapore works, but it is exhausting, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Travelling with a pet: 5 tips for a smooth trip

Do not underestimate the amount of preparation and time it will take to get a pet ready to travel.

READ MORE HERE

To recognise or not? Behind ASEAN’s lack of consensus on the Myanmar polls

Impasse threatens ASEAN’s unity and relevance as members prioritise national interests over a collective response.

READ MORE HERE

When an unmarried couple fight over their $2m home

If they were married, the matrimonial law would come into play and calculate their shares based on their financial as well as intangible contributions.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.