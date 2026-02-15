Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 15, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Fire breaks out at bak kwa shop 2 days before Chinese New Year
Because of the fire, the owner said the shop is unable to fulfil about 400 orders worth about $100,000.
NurseFirst helpline redirected over 800 calls away from emergency departments in nationwide trial
Feeling free in water: 10-year-old boy with spinal muscular atrophy learns to defy physical limits
Swimming offers something rare - independence and a chance to move freely - for the Primary 5 boy.
More than 1,000 GP clinics to remain open over Chinese New Year period
Those experiencing only minor conditions should avoid calling the 995 hotline, added MOH.
‘I cannot blame him’: Daughter who stepped up to care for family when her father went to prison
She became a “second mother” to her three younger sisters as her mum had to start working.
Is your child’s handwriting costing him marks? The write way to better grades
Migrating from Malaysia: The Singapore I chose has changed
Travelling with a pet: 5 tips for a smooth trip
Do not underestimate the amount of preparation and time it will take to get a pet ready to travel.
To recognise or not? Behind ASEAN’s lack of consensus on the Myanmar polls
Impasse threatens ASEAN’s unity and relevance as members prioritise national interests over a collective response.
When an unmarried couple fight over their $2m home
If they were married, the matrimonial law would come into play and calculate their shares based on their financial as well as intangible contributions.