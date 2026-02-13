Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Blind boxes to be regulated to manage gambling risks: Shanmugam
The regulations will stipulate conditions under which blind boxes may be offered here.
S’pore firms cheer Budget 2026’s AI and globalisation push
But labour-intensive sectors fear rising foreign worker costs may deal a heavy blow to bottom lines.
Two new measles cases detected in S’pore, bringing total to 13 for 2026
Overall MRT reliability up in Jan; train punctuality dips
Tunnel works between the CCL’s Mountbatten and Paya Lebar stations affected punctuality figures.
DBS launches free online remittance service to popular e-wallet Weixin Pay
This comes ahead of CNY, when the bank sees a 30 per cent increase in remittances to China.
Police raid massage outlets in Chinatown, Jalan Besar in clampdown on vice
Phones, passports and work documents were seized at a massage parlour in People’s Park Centre.