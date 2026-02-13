Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 13, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 13, 2026, 06:25 PM

Blind boxes to be regulated to manage gambling risks: Shanmugam

The regulations will stipulate conditions under which blind boxes may be offered here.

S’pore firms cheer Budget 2026’s AI and globalisation push

But labour-intensive sectors fear rising foreign worker costs may deal a heavy blow to bottom lines.

Two new measles cases detected in S’pore, bringing total to 13 for 2026

There were 27 cases in 2025 – the highest number since 2020.

Overall MRT reliability up in Jan; train punctuality dips

Tunnel works between the CCL’s Mountbatten and Paya Lebar stations affected punctuality figures.

DBS launches free online remittance service to popular e-wallet Weixin Pay

This comes ahead of CNY, when the bank sees a 30 per cent increase in remittances to China.

Police raid massage outlets in Chinatown, Jalan Besar in clampdown on vice

Phones, passports and work documents were seized at a massage parlour in People’s Park Centre.

Woman fined for facilitating sale of vapes through WhatsApp

She helped her friend place an order from her cousin’s wife.

SBS Transit bus catches fire on PIE

Videos posted online show the bus reduced to just its frame.

S’pore couples go to China for time-travelling wedding shoots

The photos and videos are often inspired by popular Chinese drama and films.

8 things you can gift yourself this Valentine’s Day

Check out these items under $100 that will add form and function to your life.

