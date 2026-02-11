Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2026

Feb 11, 2026, 05:57 PM

More support for workers to be announced at Budget 2026: PM Wong

Some 15,700 jobs are expected to be created over the next 5 years, EDB had said.

More fire injuries and EV blazes in 2025: SCDF

In its report, SCDF said the number of emergency medical services calls increased.

TB outbreak in Malaysia: Mask up when travelling during festive period, experts say

Last week, it was reported that 33 TB cases were detected in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

New apprenticeship programme for poly grads offers roles at top firms

They will receive monthly salaries ranging from $2,700 to $3,800.

Boom for Busan as Chinese cruise lines skip Japan amid Beijing-Tokyo tensions

Incheon and Jeju are also reporting an increase in the number of Chinese cruise ship arrivals.

Father of girl killed in Chinatown accident offered free accommodation in S’pore

Her mother remains in intensive care at Singapore General Hospital.

5 heavy-vehicle drivers charged with driving without due care and attention

The alleged actions of one of the drivers had caused his tipper truck to overturn.

Jail for man who smeared luncheon meat near neighbour’s flat

He was living in a Woodlands Housing Board flat when he became upset with the woman’s children.

How S’pore can turn ageing into an investment opportunity

The eldercare sector should tap foreign capital and expertise to tackle ageing at home, says the writer.

Dating app partners SG Culture Pass on perks for singles to go on dates

Coffee Meets Bagel is offering priority access, discounts and upgrades starting Valentine’s Day.

