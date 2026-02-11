Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 11, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More support for workers to be announced at Budget 2026: PM Wong
More fire injuries and EV blazes in 2025: SCDF
TB outbreak in Malaysia: Mask up when travelling during festive period, experts say
New apprenticeship programme for poly grads offers roles at top firms
Boom for Busan as Chinese cruise lines skip Japan amid Beijing-Tokyo tensions
Incheon and Jeju are also reporting an increase in the number of Chinese cruise ship arrivals.
Father of girl killed in Chinatown accident offered free accommodation in S’pore
5 heavy-vehicle drivers charged with driving without due care and attention
Jail for man who smeared luncheon meat near neighbour’s flat
He was living in a Woodlands Housing Board flat when he became upset with the woman’s children.
How S’pore can turn ageing into an investment opportunity
The eldercare sector should tap foreign capital and expertise to tackle ageing at home, says the writer.
Dating app partners SG Culture Pass on perks for singles to go on dates
Coffee Meets Bagel is offering priority access, discounts and upgrades starting Valentine’s Day.