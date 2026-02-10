Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 10, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 10, 2026, 06:23 PM

More young, female drug abusers arrested in 2025, including a 12-year-old

Methamphetamine, heroin and cannabis remained popular drugs in 2025.

DBS shares have pulled back from record highs. Is it a good time to buy?

Analysts said that DBS’ dividend yield is attractive, while some said the shares are overpriced.

AI-enabled CCTV trial ongoing at 14 construction sites in Singapore

Singapore recorded 36 workplace deaths in 2025.

Classmates raise funds for mother of girl who died in Chinatown accident

The collection was initiated by the injured woman’s friends, her older sister said.

10 new active TB clusters detected in Malaysia so far in 2026

Selangor recorded the highest number, with four clusters involving 10 cases.

Purse-snatching to manslaughter claim spotlights Indonesia’s restorative justice

“Restorative justice” is an out-of-court method of resolving criminal cases.

Man admits to scuffle with neighbour after parking dispute

He hurled bottles and rocks at the neighbour’s car and fought with him outside the landed property.

Beware of conmen asking to vote for a ‘friend’s child’ in a dance competition

Texts are from known contacts and victims are tricked into giving access to WhatsApp accounts.

Worker who cleaned BreadTalk display shelves with broom dismissed

The outlet underwent deep cleaning and disinfection.

First look at S. Korean burger chain Lotteria Singapore’s menu and Jewel outlet

To celebrate its opening, the brand will offer diners a free upsize on their set meals from Feb 11 to 13.

