Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 01, 2026, 06:10 PM

PAP deploys GE2025 reserve candidates in Tampines and Punggol

Lawyer Ahmad Firdaus Daud is in Punggol North, entrepreneur Mustaffa Kamal has been seen with Tampines Central branch.

S’pore to face AI challenge sooner than many other countries: President Tharman

He urged focus on upskilling workforce to work with AI, and called for global governance of AI.

Problematic gaming prevalent among young adults in Singapore, shows need for ‘third place’: Experts

A recent study looked at how common gaming disorders are among young adults here.

First reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa waters; water activities suspended at 3 beaches

The search and surveillance operations are ongoing.

Me and My Money: The Singapore collector who rejected a $1.3m offer for Pokemon card

It would have been a more than 70 per cent profit for Mr Chew Zhan Lun.

Indonesia is wooing its former citizens with a new stand-in for dual citizenship – but with limited success

The Global Citizenship of Indonesia scheme has received only seven applications as at Jan 26.

Ask Sandra: No point revising for long hours. Study smart instead and PSLE Companion will show you how

In March, ST will also be publishing articles on revision strategies.

What we learnt from my son’s unfair e-commerce job contract

It was less like a legitimate employment agreement and more like a financial trap.

If death’s really optional, would you like to update your CV when you’re 100?

What the longevity culture doesn’t quite explain is what you’re supposed to do with the extra decades.

Better work-life balance: S’porean mum runs baking business from JB rental home

Singaporean baker Nur Syafawani rents a studio apartment in JB for $640 a month and spends three days a week there.

