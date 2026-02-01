Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 1, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PAP deploys GE2025 reserve candidates in Tampines and Punggol
Lawyer Ahmad Firdaus Daud is in Punggol North, entrepreneur Mustaffa Kamal has been seen with Tampines Central branch.
S’pore to face AI challenge sooner than many other countries: President Tharman
He urged focus on upskilling workforce to work with AI, and called for global governance of AI.
Problematic gaming prevalent among young adults in Singapore, shows need for ‘third place’: Experts
First reported crocodile sighting around Sentosa waters; water activities suspended at 3 beaches
Me and My Money: The Singapore collector who rejected a $1.3m offer for Pokemon card
Indonesia is wooing its former citizens with a new stand-in for dual citizenship – but with limited success
The Global Citizenship of Indonesia scheme has received only seven applications as at Jan 26.
Ask Sandra: No point revising for long hours. Study smart instead and PSLE Companion will show you how
What we learnt from my son’s unfair e-commerce job contract
If death’s really optional, would you like to update your CV when you’re 100?
What the longevity culture doesn’t quite explain is what you’re supposed to do with the extra decades.
Better work-life balance: S’porean mum runs baking business from JB rental home
Singaporean baker Nur Syafawani rents a studio apartment in JB for $640 a month and spends three days a week there.