Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 08, 2026

New nuclear energy office to help build local talent, assess nuclear technologies
Singapore needs to build domestic capabilities to make such assessments on its own, says an EMA official.
Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver arrested after 6-year-old girl died
Early help for kids and youth exposed to abuse reduces risk of delays and mental illness: KKH, IMH
A home visitation programme has helped about 360 children under the age of four at risk of developmental delays.
Malaysia, India deepen trade ties as Anwar and Modi vow to grow friendship rooted in trust
The leaders also discussed Gaza and Ukraine, with Anwar praising Modi’s unequivocal peace commitment.
SGX flat despite posting strongest half-year performance in 26 years; Keppel, Singtel rise
Marriage solemnisations to return to Canning Rise in 2029 after redevelopment
A first look at the redeveloped Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages was unveiled on Feb 8.
3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47 following cancer diagnosis
He had said in May 2025 that he was diagnosed with an advanced-stage kidney cancer that had spread to one of his lungs.
‘Jiak ba buay?’: 56 migrant domestic workers graduate from basic Hokkien classes
The courses aim to foster understanding and empathy between migrant domestic workers and their elderly care recipients.
Singapore film Ah Girl wins Youth Jury Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam
The English-Mandarin drama is the first full-length feature film by Singaporean film-maker Ang Geck Geck.