Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 08, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 08, 2026, 06:00 PM

New nuclear energy office to help build local talent, assess nuclear technologies 

Singapore needs to build domestic capabilities to make such assessments on its own, says an EMA official.

Fatal Chinatown accident: Driver arrested after 6-year-old girl died

The woman was arrested for driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.

Early help for kids and youth exposed to abuse reduces risk of delays and mental illness: KKH, IMH

A home visitation programme has helped about 360 children under the age of four at risk of developmental delays.

Malaysia, India deepen trade ties as Anwar and Modi vow to grow friendship rooted in trust

The leaders also discussed Gaza and Ukraine, with Anwar praising Modi’s unequivocal peace commitment.

SGX flat despite posting strongest half-year performance in 26 years; Keppel, Singtel rise

Singtel and KKR will fully acquire data centre powerhouse STT GDC for $6.6 billion.

Marriage solemnisations to return to Canning Rise in 2029 after redevelopment

A first look at the redeveloped Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages was unveiled on Feb 8.

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold dies at 47 following cancer diagnosis

He had said in May 2025 that he was diagnosed with an advanced-stage kidney cancer that had spread to one of his lungs.

‘Jiak ba buay?’: 56 migrant domestic workers graduate from basic Hokkien classes

The courses aim to foster understanding and empathy between migrant domestic workers and their elderly care recipients.

Singapore film Ah Girl wins Youth Jury Award at International Film Festival Rotterdam

The English-Mandarin drama is the first full-length feature film by Singaporean film-maker Ang Geck Geck.

Sound slumber is the secret to PSLE success

In Singapore, the average family struggles to stick to a good sleep routine.

