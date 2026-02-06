Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 06, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 06, 2026, 06:41 PM

S’pore imposes mandatory isolation of measles cases, conducts contact tracing after rise in cases

Three cases had genetically linked infections, possibly pointing at undetected local community transmission.

S’pore to raise entry permit fees for foreign-registered vehicles from 2027

The annual 10 free VEP days and the free VEP hours on weekdays will also be removed.

Visitors to Singapore Airshow urged to use shuttle buses from Expo MRT station

More buses will be deployed to ferry visitors to and from Changi Exhibition Centre.

Ex-actor Edmund Chen’s jail sentence stayed pending appeal outcome

His bail was increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

Rare sambar deer seen with fawn at Mandai

In Singapore, about 15 of these animals are estimated to live in the wild.

Voters in Thailand want more than just handouts

Nearly 53 million voters will choose their preferred member of Parliament and party.

How these handy S’poreans DIY-ed renovation works

Get inspiration on how to refresh your home and give it a go yourself first.

Director of Autobahn Rent A Car handed new forgery charge

He has been given a fresh charge involving nine forged receipts from Borneo Motors.

12 fresh charges for woman who harassed nurse during pandemic

Her offences include multiple counts of assault.

How AI boom can push up the price of your next computer

Research predicts that higher costs for memory chips would raise the price of a typical PC by over 20%.

