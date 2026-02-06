Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 06, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore imposes mandatory isolation of measles cases, conducts contact tracing after rise in cases
Three cases had genetically linked infections, possibly pointing at undetected local community transmission.
S’pore to raise entry permit fees for foreign-registered vehicles from 2027
Visitors to Singapore Airshow urged to use shuttle buses from Expo MRT station
Ex-actor Edmund Chen’s jail sentence stayed pending appeal outcome
Rare sambar deer seen with fawn at Mandai
Voters in Thailand want more than just handouts
How these handy S’poreans DIY-ed renovation works
Director of Autobahn Rent A Car handed new forgery charge
12 fresh charges for woman who harassed nurse during pandemic
How AI boom can push up the price of your next computer
Research predicts that higher costs for memory chips would raise the price of a typical PC by over 20%.