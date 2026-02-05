Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 05, 2026

Updated
Published
Feb 05, 2026, 06:36 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

TP to void demerit points, refund motorists after over 1,500 speeding tickets wrongly issued

This comes after a technical error in 3 speed enforcement cameras on the KPE was discovered.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 7,000 BTO flats to go on sale in June, including in Berlayar estate, Ang Mo Kio

In 2025, 880 flats were launched in Berlayar Residences, the first project in the new Berlayar estate.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore will remain a trusted hub for global supply chains: Vivian at US-led critical minerals meeting

Japan, the EU and Mexico are keen to explore the US proposal for a preferential trading zone.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Piyush Gupta appointed Keppel chairman

Keppel also proposed a special dividend of 13 cents a share.

READ MORE HERE

Ian Fang’s PR status revoked, ex-actor to be deported after jail term

He was sentenced to jail in 2025 for sexually penetrating an underage girl.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice shoppers to get voucher for every $100 spent

This is at all FairPrice supermarkets from Feb 5 to 16.

READ MORE HERE

At least $51k lost to online job scams linked to Pokemon trading cards

There have been at least seven reported cases of such scams since Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who cheated woman he met on Carousell of over $268k

He did not stop cheating her even after all her money was gone.

READ MORE HERE

Working from anywhere is the future, with co-working spaces part of solution: JustCo CEO

He has also observed a shift in how companies use workspaces.

READ MORE HERE

Pangdemonium’s exit marks a new stage for S’pore’s theatre scene

Its closure is both a milestone and a strange bellwether, the writer says.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.