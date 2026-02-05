Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 05, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
TP to void demerit points, refund motorists after over 1,500 speeding tickets wrongly issued
This comes after a technical error in 3 speed enforcement cameras on the KPE was discovered.
Nearly 7,000 BTO flats to go on sale in June, including in Berlayar estate, Ang Mo Kio
In 2025, 880 flats were launched in Berlayar Residences, the first project in the new Berlayar estate.
S’pore will remain a trusted hub for global supply chains: Vivian at US-led critical minerals meeting
Japan, the EU and Mexico are keen to explore the US proposal for a preferential trading zone.