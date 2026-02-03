Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 03, 2026

Feb 03, 2026, 06:09 PM

S’pore to fully switch to new ERP system from 2027; OBU will be compulsory

The ERP 2 system allows the authorities to add toll points without installing large physical gantries.

READ MORE HERE

Pritam Singh moved to new seat in Parliament after removal as LO

Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza will now occupy the seat across the aisle from PM Wong.

READ MORE HERE

Hovercraft-like AirFish set to ply S’pore-Batam route from 2H 2026

Ferry operator BatamFast will run the service.

READ MORE HERE

Firms rolling out physical gold-backed insurance in S’pore

Other options include gold exchange-traded funds, gold unit trusts or buying physical gold.

READ MORE HERE

US-India trade deal may repair commerce but not strategic rupture

US tariffs on Indian goods will be cut from 50% to 18%, while India will reportedly reduce its tariffs to zero.

READ MORE HERE

59 large-scale vape smuggling cases detected in 2025; 230k vapes seized

Around 99% of vaping sites taken down were linked to overseas hosts.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean among 2 nabbed in Johor raids on syndicate peddling drug-laced vapes

One acted as a distributor, while the second was believed to manage the syndicate’s finances.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who bribed 4 Certis officers over $9k in cigarette smuggling operation

He was behind one of the most extensive corruption schemes targeting S’pore’s border security in recent years.

READ MORE HERE

Japanese dance group Avantgardey spotted breaking out dance moves in Orchard Rd

Avantgardey will perform its first solo show in S’pore on March 11 and 12.

READ MORE HERE

7 tips to stress less and wow your guests this festive season

Party planners and mental health professionals explain how to focus on making memories, not mishaps.

READ MORE HERE

