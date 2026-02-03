Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 03, 2026

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore to fully switch to new ERP system from 2027; OBU will be compulsory
The ERP 2 system allows the authorities to add toll points without installing large physical gantries.
Pritam Singh moved to new seat in Parliament after removal as LO
Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza will now occupy the seat across the aisle from PM Wong.
Hovercraft-like AirFish set to ply S’pore-Batam route from 2H 2026
Firms rolling out physical gold-backed insurance in S’pore
Other options include gold exchange-traded funds, gold unit trusts or buying physical gold.
US-India trade deal may repair commerce but not strategic rupture
US tariffs on Indian goods will be cut from 50% to 18%, while India will reportedly reduce its tariffs to zero.
59 large-scale vape smuggling cases detected in 2025; 230k vapes seized
S’porean among 2 nabbed in Johor raids on syndicate peddling drug-laced vapes
One acted as a distributor, while the second was believed to manage the syndicate’s finances.
Jail for man who bribed 4 Certis officers over $9k in cigarette smuggling operation
He was behind one of the most extensive corruption schemes targeting S’pore’s border security in recent years.
Japanese dance group Avantgardey spotted breaking out dance moves in Orchard Rd
7 tips to stress less and wow your guests this festive season
Party planners and mental health professionals explain how to focus on making memories, not mishaps.