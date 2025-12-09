Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 9, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New hospitals will be built faster, likely to cost less: Ong Ye Kung
Standardising hospital designs would accelerate design processes for every new hospital development.
Flight diversions at Changi due to weather see sharp rise in 2025
Shorter flights for travellers on some routes as S’pore, 5 countries allow more direct paths
SIA said it would continue this practice on selected Australia and New Zealand flights.
S’poreans in Japan recount experience during 7.5-magnitude quake
Singapore Consulate-General in JB to move on Dec 10
Malaysia announces discount to mark start of new electric train service from KL to JB
The discount applies to the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral sector for travel from Dec 12 to Jan 11, 2026.
‘It’s staggering’ how S’pore is always thinking ahead: JPMorgan CEO
Singapore has a “big chance” to become a bigger financial hub in coming years, Jamie Dimon said.
How this 57-year-old achieved diabetes remission after losing over 10kg
NHG Polyclinics’ new programme REMI-D offers people with Type 2 diabetes the hope of remission.
Man behind donation scam barred from raising funds for charitable purposes
askST: What should we consider before travelling and feasting this holiday season?
Safe defrosting of food will also keep people from falling sick during the festive feasting period.