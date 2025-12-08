Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Smooth resumption of MRT service on EWL after track works
Minimal confusion among passengers was observed at Tanah Merah MRT station, where the layout has changed.
S’porean teen first Kpod abuser admitted to DRC
Thailand launches air strikes on Cambodia as border tensions reignite
The two sides have been trading accusations over the weekend of firing across their border.
S’pore’s consumer watchdog takes action against Courts, Prism+ over misleading website features
The Clementi Mall sale: Property firm Elegant Group and the family behind it
Elegant Group is linked to Guangzhou’s Grantral Group, believed to be run by the Zhao family.
SEA Games 2025: Soh Rui Yong medically cleared to compete
His participation was at risk after his ECG showed “abnormal” results during a pre-Games medical screening.
S’pore Customs seizes over 17,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes
Free weekend late-night shuttle buses from Clarke Quay to several locations
The Albatross file, Goh Keng Swee’s secret dossier, tells traumatic story of S’pore’s birth
It is an insider’s treasure trove detailing the historical milieu and the traumatic period leading to Singapore’s Separation.
What to do when a natural disaster strikes on your holiday
Experts say travel risk management begins the moment you start planning your holiday.