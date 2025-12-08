Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 8, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 08, 2025, 06:08 PM

Smooth resumption of MRT service on EWL after track works

Minimal confusion among passengers was observed at Tanah Merah MRT station, where the layout has changed.

S’porean teen first Kpod abuser admitted to DRC

A foreigner also has long-term pass revoked for possession.

Thailand launches air strikes on Cambodia as border tensions reignite

The two sides have been trading accusations over the weekend of firing across their border.

S’pore’s consumer watchdog takes action against Courts, Prism+ over misleading website features

The two electronics and home appliance retailers were investigated separately.

The Clementi Mall sale: Property firm Elegant Group and the family behind it

Elegant Group is linked to Guangzhou’s Grantral Group, believed to be run by the Zhao family.

SEA Games 2025: Soh Rui Yong medically cleared to compete

His participation was at risk after his ECG showed “abnormal” results during a pre-Games medical screening.

S’pore Customs seizes over 17,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes

This is the authorities’ largest inland haul so far in 2025.

Free weekend late-night shuttle buses from Clarke Quay to several locations

The hourly Town Shuttle will loop around six locations in town from 11pm to 3am. 

The Albatross file, Goh Keng Swee’s secret dossier, tells traumatic story of S’pore’s birth

It is an insider’s treasure trove detailing the historical milieu and the traumatic period leading to Singapore’s Separation.

What to do when a natural disaster strikes on your holiday

Experts say travel risk management begins the moment you start planning your holiday. 

