Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 07, 2025, 06:20 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

AI tool delivers better outcomes in complex spine surgeries for Tan Tock Seng Hospital patients

The use of AI brings about many benefits, but it costs 5 to 10 per cent more.

READ MORE HERE

MRT service from Bedok to Tampines, Tanah Merah to Expo to resume ahead of schedule on Dec 8

This follows the completion of track works and comprehensive testing.

READ MORE HERE

Residents’ satisfaction down in 13 out of 17 areas of HDB living, including cleanliness, noise, privacy

Satisfaction rose in four areas, led by the biggest increase in flat purchase price or rental rate.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Singapore’s independence was not inevitable; key leaders on both sides pushed for Separation: SM Lee

The Albatross File kept by Dr Goh Keng Swee revealed his push for a clean break amid racial tensions and political pressure.

READ MORE HERE

New book sheds light on Singapore’s secret negotiations for independence

Dr Goh Keng Swee proposed a separation, even as Mr Lee Kuan Yew preferred a looser federation.

READ MORE HERE

CDAC gives $400 e-vouchers to help 8,500 low-income families prepare for new school year

CDAC is also setting aside $47m to expand its education programmes and support families in 2026.

READ MORE HERE

How to get ready for Primary 1 without preparatory classes or assessment books

Parents and educators share other ways you can get your child ready for Primary 1.

READ MORE HERE

Soh Rui Yong completes ‘Double-Up’ challenge at Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon

The 34-year-old claimed his sixth consecutive national marathon crown, just a day after winning the half-marathon national title.

READ MORE HERE

Sing60 Music Festival: The Sam Willows reunion, post-hardcore bands, dancing chicken and more

A celebration of made-in-Singapore music, the two-day outdoor festival featured more than 60 home-grown artistes.

READ MORE HERE

Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial

The writer realises it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.