Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 7, 2025

AI tool delivers better outcomes in complex spine surgeries for Tan Tock Seng Hospital patients
MRT service from Bedok to Tampines, Tanah Merah to Expo to resume ahead of schedule on Dec 8
Residents’ satisfaction down in 13 out of 17 areas of HDB living, including cleanliness, noise, privacy
Satisfaction rose in four areas, led by the biggest increase in flat purchase price or rental rate.
Singapore’s independence was not inevitable; key leaders on both sides pushed for Separation: SM Lee
The Albatross File kept by Dr Goh Keng Swee revealed his push for a clean break amid racial tensions and political pressure.
New book sheds light on Singapore’s secret negotiations for independence
Dr Goh Keng Swee proposed a separation, even as Mr Lee Kuan Yew preferred a looser federation.
CDAC gives $400 e-vouchers to help 8,500 low-income families prepare for new school year
CDAC is also setting aside $47m to expand its education programmes and support families in 2026.
How to get ready for Primary 1 without preparatory classes or assessment books
Soh Rui Yong completes ‘Double-Up’ challenge at Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon
The 34-year-old claimed his sixth consecutive national marathon crown, just a day after winning the half-marathon national title.
Sing60 Music Festival: The Sam Willows reunion, post-hardcore bands, dancing chicken and more
A celebration of made-in-Singapore music, the two-day outdoor festival featured more than 60 home-grown artistes.
Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial
The writer realises it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.