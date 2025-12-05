Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, Malaysia to allow cross-border taxi drop-offs anywhere
At least 10 S’pore-linked entities face US sanctions over alleged links to Iranian oil trade
Longer waits for Kembangan, Bedok MRT passengers as EWL track work enters last stage
Live testing of trains and other systems is being done on newly installed tracks, said LTA.
MRT passengers say info on minor delays will reach them too late with new ‘localised’ alerts
Some said it would be tough for them to make plans in advance to avoid the affected stretches.
4th wanted man charged over alleged links to Cambodia-based scam syndicate
S’pore deregisters 14 inactive political parties, including Barisan Sosialis
Manila’s turn to Seoul to bolster defence versus China reflects shifting security framework
S. Korea is one of the few countries whose military hardware is already integral to the Philippine armed forces.
Scammers steal $3k from hawkers after accessing food delivery accounts
The scammers updated the victims’ bank details so delivery payouts were diverted to them.