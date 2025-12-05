Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 5, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 05, 2025, 06:00 PM

S’pore, Malaysia to allow cross-border taxi drop-offs anywhere

They will also gradually increase its quota for licensed taxis to 500.

At least 10 S’pore-linked entities face US sanctions over alleged links to Iranian oil trade

Sanctions were announced by the US between Oct and Nov.

Longer waits for Kembangan, Bedok MRT passengers as EWL track work enters last stage

Live testing of trains and other systems is being done on newly installed tracks, said LTA.

MRT passengers say info on minor delays will reach them too late with new ‘localised’ alerts

Some said it would be tough for them to make plans in advance to avoid the affected stretches.

4th wanted man charged over alleged links to Cambodia-based scam syndicate

He was arrested in Bangkok before he was handed over to the Singapore police.

S’pore deregisters 14 inactive political parties, including Barisan Sosialis

Following this deregistration, there are now 20 registered political parties here.

Manila’s turn to Seoul to bolster defence versus China reflects shifting security framework

S. Korea is one of the few countries whose military hardware is already integral to the Philippine armed forces.

Scammers steal $3k from hawkers after accessing food delivery accounts

The scammers updated the victims’ bank details so delivery payouts were diverted to them.

Ring in the New Year at heartland celebration sites

Firework displays will usher in the new year at most heartland celebration sites.

What’s new at City Square Mall after $50m renovation

The mall is doubling down on offerings for all ages.

