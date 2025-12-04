Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 04, 2025, 06:45 PM

S’pore, Malaysia ink new deals on RTS, anti-drug efforts; continue talks on longstanding issues

Singapore will also open consulates in Sabah and Sarawak, said PM Wong.

High Court upholds WP chief Pritam Singh’s conviction

With the hearing over, Mr Singh proceeded to pay his $14,000 fine.

Pritam disappointed by appeal loss, but ‘accepts judgment fully without reservation’

He said he takes responsibility for taking too long to respond to Ms Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

Food handlers not required to wear masks or spit guards from Jan: SFA

SFA said that there is a low risk to food safety when handlers do not wear such gear.

Mexico offers wide range of economic opportunities as S’pore grows global ties: President Tharman

Mr Tharman said Mexico’s diversity offers market access for Singapore’s exports and support for food security.

Stay vigilant at sea during north-east monsoon season: MPA

Season typically sees stronger winds, choppier sea conditions and moderate to heavy rain.

Why are buyers willing to pay $900k for 3-room HDB resale flats?

Tune in at 12pm SGT/HKT to watch the live show and share your thoughts on our YouTube channel.

There were four such transactions in the first 11 months of 2025, but only one in 2024.

Japan stiffens defence resolve to protect long-term interests amid row with China

Public backs PM Takaichi’s moves to make Japan more militarily formidable.

Fire breaks out at Kallang coffee shop

About 100 people were evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital.

Christmas gift guide: What to buy for the naughty and nice people in your life

The guiding principle here is not to waste money on generic objects.

