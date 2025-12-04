Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 4, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, Malaysia ink new deals on RTS, anti-drug efforts; continue talks on longstanding issues
High Court upholds WP chief Pritam Singh’s conviction
Pritam disappointed by appeal loss, but ‘accepts judgment fully without reservation’
He said he takes responsibility for taking too long to respond to Ms Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.
Food handlers not required to wear masks or spit guards from Jan: SFA
SFA said that there is a low risk to food safety when handlers do not wear such gear.
Mexico offers wide range of economic opportunities as S’pore grows global ties: President Tharman
Mr Tharman said Mexico’s diversity offers market access for Singapore’s exports and support for food security.
Stay vigilant at sea during north-east monsoon season: MPA
Season typically sees stronger winds, choppier sea conditions and moderate to heavy rain.
Why are buyers willing to pay $900k for 3-room HDB resale flats?
There were four such transactions in the first 11 months of 2025, but only one in 2024.