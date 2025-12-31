Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 31, 2025, 06:26 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Changi Airport’s new underground link to take passengers from future T5 to T2 in 4 minutes

The automated people-mover system will run at a frequency of 4 to 8 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore economy grew 4.8% in 2025, strategy must be refreshed to stay competitive: PM Wong

 S’pore cannot simply do more of the same and must “rethink, reset and refresh” its economic strategies, he said.

READ MORE HERE

WP pledges to be constructive check on Govt amid era of unprecedented disruption

In his New Year message, party chief Pritam Singh said GE2025 was a “defining moment” for S’pore’s democracy.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S’pore stocks end 2025 on high note, more upside expected in 2026

Many blue-chip stocks rose, but some of the biggest gains in 2025 were by small and mid-cap firms.

READ MORE HERE

Farewell to 2025, a year of Trump, truces and turmoil

The coming year promises to be full of sports, space travel and serious questions over AI.

READ MORE HERE

Commuters take last ride on KTM Southern Express in Johor

The service will be terminated from Jan 1.

READ MORE HERE

No happy new year for those hit by war: Shanmugam

Singapore should do what we can to help, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who collected over $40k for syndicate

He followed instructions from a Telegram group linked to the crime syndicate.

READ MORE HERE

Give an hour of my time to my neighbour? Sure, why not

Why time, rather than money, should anchor community care.

READ MORE HERE

15 lifestyle objects that captured the public imagination in 2025

Labubu and other cute things continued to hold the world by the throat in 2025. 

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.