Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 31, 2025

Changi Airport’s new underground link to take passengers from future T5 to T2 in 4 minutes
S’pore economy grew 4.8% in 2025, strategy must be refreshed to stay competitive: PM Wong
S’pore cannot simply do more of the same and must “rethink, reset and refresh” its economic strategies, he said.
WP pledges to be constructive check on Govt amid era of unprecedented disruption
In his New Year message, party chief Pritam Singh said GE2025 was a “defining moment” for S’pore’s democracy.
S’pore stocks end 2025 on high note, more upside expected in 2026
Many blue-chip stocks rose, but some of the biggest gains in 2025 were by small and mid-cap firms.
Farewell to 2025, a year of Trump, truces and turmoil
The coming year promises to be full of sports, space travel and serious questions over AI.