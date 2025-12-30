Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 30, 2025, 06:11 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Lower gas and electricity tariffs from January to March

A 4-room HDB household can expect a $3.17 decrease in its electricity bill before GST.

READ MORE HERE

Over 950,000 S’porean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January

Those eligible will get up to $190 in U-Save for utility bills, and up to half a month of rebates for S&CC charges.

READ MORE HERE

Construction of Brickland MRT station on NSL to start in first half of 2026

Passenger service is set to begin in 2034.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

More backup systems among rail task force’s recommendations

The group found that the underlying causes of rail disruptions between July and September were unrelated.

READ MORE HERE

With RTS Link set to open by the end of 2026, will it be a win-win for S’pore and Malaysia?

Rising costs and skilled labour shortages are challenges.

READ MORE HERE

Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin resigns as chief of Perikatan Nasional

It comes amid escalating tensions within the opposition bloc.

READ MORE HERE

29 bus services diverted on New Year’s Eve due to countdown events

Diversions will start from as early as 6pm till the last bus service of the day.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for 80-year-old who was on the run after fatally stabbing debtor in 1990

He was caught in Malaysia for an immigration offence in 2022 and deported to Singapore in 2023.

READ MORE HERE

‘Durian tsunami’: Musang King prices in Malaysia fall after bumper crop

One stall has even introduced a “fill-the-bag” Musang King package, estimated to hold up to 15kg of the fruit.

READ MORE HERE

JJ Lin goes Instagram official with Chinese influencer Annalisa

Rumours of a relationship between them have been circulating since early 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.