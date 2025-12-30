Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 30, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Lower gas and electricity tariffs from January to March
A 4-room HDB household can expect a $3.17 decrease in its electricity bill before GST.
Over 950,000 S’porean households to get U-Save, S&CC rebates in January
Those eligible will get up to $190 in U-Save for utility bills, and up to half a month of rebates for S&CC charges.
Construction of Brickland MRT station on NSL to start in first half of 2026
More backup systems among rail task force’s recommendations
The group found that the underlying causes of rail disruptions between July and September were unrelated.
With RTS Link set to open by the end of 2026, will it be a win-win for S’pore and Malaysia?
Former Malaysia PM Muhyiddin resigns as chief of Perikatan Nasional
29 bus services diverted on New Year’s Eve due to countdown events
Jail for 80-year-old who was on the run after fatally stabbing debtor in 1990
He was caught in Malaysia for an immigration offence in 2022 and deported to Singapore in 2023.
‘Durian tsunami’: Musang King prices in Malaysia fall after bumper crop
One stall has even introduced a “fill-the-bag” Musang King package, estimated to hold up to 15kg of the fruit.