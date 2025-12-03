Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New framework to guide HDB playground designs from 2026
PM Wong, Anwar to meet on Dec 4; more collaboration on anti-drug efforts and health planned
Businesses must develop wide networks for resilience amid uncertainty: President Tharman
COE prices down across most categories
Passengers left confused after EWL delay due to track fault on Dec 2
SMRT said on Dec 3 that a track point failure occurred near Aljunied at about 7.50pm on Dec 2.
Wan Yang customers report losses of more than $904,000: CASE
Wan Yang confirmed that its three entities are now undergoing liquidation proceedings.
Digital bank GXS cuts 82 jobs across the group
Humanoid robots have a data problem. China’s ‘training centres’ hope to fix it
Billions of dollars have been poured into what is seen as a new battleground for US-China rivalry.