Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 3, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 03, 2025, 06:31 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

New framework to guide HDB playground designs from 2026

The framework highlights three key aspects of play: physical, social and creative.

READ MORE HERE

PM Wong, Anwar to meet on Dec 4; more collaboration on anti-drug efforts and health planned

They will meet in Singapore for the 12th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat.

READ MORE HERE

Businesses must develop wide networks for resilience amid uncertainty: President Tharman

Singapore firms are now exploring new opportunities in Mexico in various sectors.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

COE prices down across most categories

Cat A premiums were down 3.3%, while Cat B premiums dropped 4.6%.

READ MORE HERE

Passengers left confused after EWL delay due to track fault on Dec 2

SMRT said on Dec 3 that a track point failure occurred near Aljunied at about 7.50pm on Dec 2.

READ MORE HERE

Wan Yang customers report losses of more than $904,000: CASE

Wan Yang confirmed that its three entities are now undergoing liquidation proceedings.

READ MORE HERE

Digital bank GXS cuts 82 jobs across the group

The cuts follow a strategic review in three markets, Malaysia, Singapore and India.

READ MORE HERE

Humanoid robots have a data problem. China’s ‘training centres’ hope to fix it

Billions of dollars have been poured into what is seen as a new battleground for US-China rivalry.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for woman who confined and restrained debtor with cable ties

The ordeal left the victim with marks on her limbs and facial bruises.

READ MORE HERE

How microdramas are becoming the next entertainment addiction

There is a microdrama to suit every microniche, all on an app.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.