Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2025

PM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech on Feb 12

Public consultations on the Budget are ongoing and will last until Jan 12.

SGX renews courtship of Chinese firms, with focus on strong listings

Familiar brands and tried-and-tested industries are being eyed for secondary listings.

Dedicated facility for post-death Hindu rites opens at Changi Beach

Previously, families were exposed to heavy rain and winds while conducting the rites on the beach.

$1.8m S&CC grant for 18 town councils due to computation discrepancy

The amounts vary across town councils, ranging from $22k to $383k.

Najib files appeal against High Court’s dismissal of house arrest bid

The appeal was filed on Dec 24.

Marina Bay transformed: A new chapter in S’pore’s urban planning story

Plans for Marina Bay were first conceptualised in the 1970s as an extension of the CBD.

Hooters restaurant in Clarke Quay to close after 30-year run

The Singapore outpost will reportedly close on Jan 31, 2026.

Reformative training for police NSF who offered cash to boys to perform sex acts on them

He also reoffended when he was out on bail.

Man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 3kg of cannabis, 1.7kg of Ice

The drugs seized were worth more than $237k.

7 up-and-coming travel spots worth a visit in 2026

Destinations such as Warsaw, Chiang Mai and Guiyang are gaining traction among S’pore travellers.

