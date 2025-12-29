Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 29, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lawrence Wong to deliver Budget speech on Feb 12
SGX renews courtship of Chinese firms, with focus on strong listings
Familiar brands and tried-and-tested industries are being eyed for secondary listings.
Dedicated facility for post-death Hindu rites opens at Changi Beach
Previously, families were exposed to heavy rain and winds while conducting the rites on the beach.
$1.8m S&CC grant for 18 town councils due to computation discrepancy
Najib files appeal against High Court’s dismissal of house arrest bid
Marina Bay transformed: A new chapter in S’pore’s urban planning story
Plans for Marina Bay were first conceptualised in the 1970s as an extension of the CBD.
Hooters restaurant in Clarke Quay to close after 30-year run
Reformative training for police NSF who offered cash to boys to perform sex acts on them
Man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 3kg of cannabis, 1.7kg of Ice
7 up-and-coming travel spots worth a visit in 2026
Destinations such as Warsaw, Chiang Mai and Guiyang are gaining traction among S’pore travellers.