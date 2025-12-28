Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
WP confirms receipt of request by cadre member for special conference, party’s CEC to follow up
Party sources confirmed that more than 20 cadres had signed and submitted a letter calling for a special conference.
Dengue cases in S’pore hit 7-year low in 2025 amid global decrease
Police warn against scams involving impersonation of S’pore’s top cop
Road closures, enhanced security for New Year festivities
Did the Trump bet pay off? Some Texas Democrats sense an opening ahead of midterms
Double standards in China’s powering of world’s e-cigarette boom
Chinese consumers are barred from buying the same flavoured nicotine vapes that China exports.
After leaving uni amid depression, art helped her find her way
Former millionaires’ club, bookstore hope to start new home for art-house films
Ee Hoe Hean Club and TBC Bookstore hope to preserve a public space for artistic films.
AskST: What should I know before giving my child a mobile phone?
Experts advise parents on how to manage their teen’s phone and Personal Learning Device use.