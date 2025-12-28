Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28, 2025

WP confirms receipt of request by cadre member for special conference, party’s CEC to follow up

Party sources confirmed that more than 20 cadres had signed and submitted a letter calling for a special conference.

READ MORE HERE

Dengue cases in S’pore hit 7-year low in 2025 amid global decrease

The number of dengue cases has fallen about 70 per cent from 2024.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn against scams involving impersonation of S’pore’s top cop

Victims would receive an e-mail that contains a “warning letter”.

READ MORE HERE

Get newsletters curated for you

Road closures, enhanced security for New Year festivities

Crowds are expected around Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas.

READ MORE HERE

Did the Trump bet pay off? Some Texas Democrats sense an opening ahead of midterms

Hispanic voters may shift again in the 2026 midterms.

READ MORE HERE

Double standards in China’s powering of world’s e-cigarette boom

Chinese consumers are barred from buying the same flavoured nicotine vapes that China exports.

READ MORE HERE

After leaving uni amid depression, art helped her find her way

She burnt out chasing a path of financial stability.

READ MORE HERE

Former millionaires’ club, bookstore hope to start new home for art-house films

Ee Hoe Hean Club and TBC Bookstore hope to preserve a public space for artistic films.

READ MORE HERE

AskST: What should I know before giving my child a mobile phone?

Experts advise parents on how to manage their teen’s phone and Personal Learning Device use.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore food is good, but why isn’t it better? Here are 4 theories

Are our cooks not good enough? Or is the emphasis on hygiene holding us back?

READ MORE HERE

