Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 26, 2025, 06:26 PM

Najib found guilty in major 1MDB trial, in verdict likely to add to tensions in Anwar govt

The court acknowledged testimonies that fugitive financier Jho Low had acted as an intermediary for Najib and 1MDB.

S’pore mulls over sixth desalination plant to boost water security

PUB is studying the feasibility of the plant treating both fresh water and seawater.

SIA flights among hundreds cancelled in New York due to snowstorm in US city

Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York from the afternoon of Dec 26 to Dec 27.

M. Ravi’s death: Friend charged with taking drugs with the ex-lawyer

He allegedly arranged a gathering with Mr Ravi to consume methamphetamine on Dec 24.

S’pore factory output up 14.3% in Nov in third straight month of growth

Pharma was again the top performer, with output soaring 124.3%.

Temperatures in Seoul fall to minus 11.8 deg C as S. Korea is hit by season’s coldest morning

Strong winds pushed wind chill temperatures even lower, reaching minus 20 deg C.

More firms hushing up their ESG efforts, but Uniqlo is taking the lead in walking the talk

The Japanese casual wear brand aims to channel increased profitability to its ESG and social projects.

Can Indian EV makers maintain their lead in a race against Chinese players?

Chinese carmakers are catching up fast as ties between New Delhi and Beijing improve.

More than 60 new cars to watch out for in 2026

Japanese car brands like Toyota and Mazda are finally getting on the EV bandwagon in a big way.

Jail for syndicate member who stole luxury watches, cash from SIA business class passenger

He took a man’s bag containing more than $100k worth of cash and items.

