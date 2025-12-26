Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Najib found guilty in major 1MDB trial, in verdict likely to add to tensions in Anwar govt
The court acknowledged testimonies that fugitive financier Jho Low had acted as an intermediary for Najib and 1MDB.
S’pore mulls over sixth desalination plant to boost water security
SIA flights among hundreds cancelled in New York due to snowstorm in US city
Heavy snow is expected to start falling in New York from the afternoon of Dec 26 to Dec 27.
M. Ravi’s death: Friend charged with taking drugs with the ex-lawyer
S’pore factory output up 14.3% in Nov in third straight month of growth
Temperatures in Seoul fall to minus 11.8 deg C as S. Korea is hit by season’s coldest morning
More firms hushing up their ESG efforts, but Uniqlo is taking the lead in walking the talk
The Japanese casual wear brand aims to channel increased profitability to its ESG and social projects.
Can Indian EV makers maintain their lead in a race against Chinese players?
Chinese carmakers are catching up fast as ties between New Delhi and Beijing improve.
More than 60 new cars to watch out for in 2026
Japanese car brands like Toyota and Mazda are finally getting on the EV bandwagon in a big way.