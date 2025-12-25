Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 25, 2025, 06:02 PM

Graffiti found on walls, vehicles at Salvation Army premises in Bukit Timah

An officer who lives on the compound had found the graffiti at around 7.30am.

READ MORE HERE

Christmas celebrations muted at Bondi as Australians grieve after deadly shooting

The attack on Dec 14 has prompted calls for stricter gun laws and tougher action against anti-Semitism.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore port ready for demand uptick should Red Sea routes reopen in 2026

A return to shipping via the Suez Canal will shorten delivery times, potentially reducing freight rates.

READ MORE HERE

9-year-old S’porean shines on international Latin dancesport stage

She won two events in the Under-10 category at the European Dance Championships in England. 

READ MORE HERE

Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial

The writer says it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.

READ MORE HERE

Won jumps after South Korea vows ‘strong determination’ over currency

The won has fallen about 7.5 per cent against the Singapore currency in the last six months.

READ MORE HERE

Merry Christmas in verse: S’pore poets on the holidays, taxes and tariffs

Six poets compose pieces inspired by taxes, trade and tariffs for this season of shopping and gifting.

READ MORE HERE

Pastry chef at a hospital: He bakes food for the soul

He joined Alexandra hospital in 2020 after stints in luxury hotels like Sheraton Towers and Marriott.

READ MORE HERE

Dive into the Taiwan islands most foreign tourists overlook

Explore the underwater paradise of Orchid Island and Green Island in south-eastern Taiwan.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean artiste, family of three charged over Johor mall brawl

The four people had got into a brawl at the mall on Dec 21.

READ MORE HERE

