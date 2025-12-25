Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Graffiti found on walls, vehicles at Salvation Army premises in Bukit Timah
Christmas celebrations muted at Bondi as Australians grieve after deadly shooting
The attack on Dec 14 has prompted calls for stricter gun laws and tougher action against anti-Semitism.
S’pore port ready for demand uptick should Red Sea routes reopen in 2026
A return to shipping via the Suez Canal will shorten delivery times, potentially reducing freight rates.
9-year-old S’porean shines on international Latin dancesport stage
She won two events in the Under-10 category at the European Dance Championships in England.
Inside my 60-hour nasi kandar binge: Seeing Malaysia beyond the superficial
The writer says it’s time that Singaporeans got to know Malaysia beyond food and shopping.
Won jumps after South Korea vows ‘strong determination’ over currency
The won has fallen about 7.5 per cent against the Singapore currency in the last six months.
Merry Christmas in verse: S’pore poets on the holidays, taxes and tariffs
Six poets compose pieces inspired by taxes, trade and tariffs for this season of shopping and gifting.
Pastry chef at a hospital: He bakes food for the soul
He joined Alexandra hospital in 2020 after stints in luxury hotels like Sheraton Towers and Marriott.
Dive into the Taiwan islands most foreign tourists overlook
Explore the underwater paradise of Orchid Island and Green Island in south-eastern Taiwan.