Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 24, 2025, 05:41 PM

Floating solar farm to cover over one-third of Lower Seletar Reservoir by 2029

When completed, the facility will generate at least 130 megawatt-peak of electricity.

READ MORE HERE

Grab rides to cost 30 cents more from Jan 1 with platform fee hike

The fee, which is currently 90 cents, will be $1.20 after the increase.

READ MORE HERE

Former lawyer M. Ravi dies after being found unconscious

Police are investigating a case of unnatural death.

READ MORE HERE

Seven enterprise tech trends in S’pore to look out for in 2026

Among them are: Finance chiefs will crimp AI budgets, IT chiefs get to clear AI slop.

READ MORE HERE

Trio charged over molestation allegations that occurred at Home Team facility

One victim was allegedly targeted repeatedly, with 2 separate incidents involving all 3 alleged perpetrators.

READ MORE HERE

Christmas cheer in neighbourhoods around S’pore

Residents of Cantonment Towers, Woodlands St 13, Luxus Hills light up their estates.

READ MORE HERE

KKH urges kids, teens suffering from chronic dizziness to seek early diagnosis

Relief can be almost immediate once young patients start the appropriate treatment.

READ MORE HERE

From sambal to swank: Why a Malaysian food influencer’s upmarket move struck a nerve

Observers say the issue isn’t about fine dining as much as the loss of an everyman icon.

READ MORE HERE

China police crack down on errant private cinemas over alleged sex services

Such venues offer patrons private rooms to watch movies alone, as a couple, or in a group.

READ MORE HERE

How a S’porean created Michelin Key-winning Hokkaido ski resort Setsu Niseko

The 190-key property offers stunning views of ski slopes and Mount Yotei, often referred to as “Little Fuji”.

READ MORE HERE

