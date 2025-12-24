Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Floating solar farm to cover over one-third of Lower Seletar Reservoir by 2029
When completed, the facility will generate at least 130 megawatt-peak of electricity.
Grab rides to cost 30 cents more from Jan 1 with platform fee hike
Former lawyer M. Ravi dies after being found unconscious
Seven enterprise tech trends in S’pore to look out for in 2026
Among them are: Finance chiefs will crimp AI budgets, IT chiefs get to clear AI slop.
Trio charged over molestation allegations that occurred at Home Team facility
One victim was allegedly targeted repeatedly, with 2 separate incidents involving all 3 alleged perpetrators.
Christmas cheer in neighbourhoods around S’pore
KKH urges kids, teens suffering from chronic dizziness to seek early diagnosis
From sambal to swank: Why a Malaysian food influencer’s upmarket move struck a nerve
Observers say the issue isn’t about fine dining as much as the loss of an everyman icon.
China police crack down on errant private cinemas over alleged sex services
Such venues offer patrons private rooms to watch movies alone, as a couple, or in a group.
How a S’porean created Michelin Key-winning Hokkaido ski resort Setsu Niseko
The 190-key property offers stunning views of ski slopes and Mount Yotei, often referred to as “Little Fuji”.