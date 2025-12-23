Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore core inflation stays at year’s high of 1.2% in November
Forecasts for core inflation remain unchanged, at 0.5% in 2025 and 0.5% to 1.5% in 2026.
S’poreans visiting S. Korea can use auto-gate immigration system
Seatrium says no change to Maersk vessel delivery after Trump halts US wind projects
It also said this is an ongoing development and it continues to closely monitor the situation.
Malaysia’s PM Anwar calls for respect, patience after Najib’s house arrest bid denied
Mr Anwar expressed respect for the judge’s decision, grounded in the principle of the sovereignty of the law.
Global passenger processing system at Malaysia airports restored after temporary disruptions
Elderly man killed, driver arrested after accident in Bukit Batok
A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving without due care and attention, causing death.
Thai authorities rescue two lions, three bears found caged at Cambodian casino near border
The male and female lions, the two bears and a sun bear were all in critical condition.
HDB launches exec condo site in Miltonia Close for sale
James Dyson reworks $21b family office empire with fund transfers to S’pore firm
The family’s investment firm has transferred at least $1.08b to its S’pore holding company.
How to train for Hyrox safely and prevent injuries
As Hyrox grows in popularity here, so have injuries. Follow this expert guide to train safely.