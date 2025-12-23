Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 23, 2025, 05:59 PM

S’pore core inflation stays at year’s high of 1.2% in November

Forecasts for core inflation remain unchanged, at 0.5% in 2025 and 0.5% to 1.5% in 2026.

S’poreans visiting S. Korea can use auto-gate immigration system

Registration is currently available only at Incheon International Airport.

Seatrium says no change to Maersk vessel delivery after Trump halts US wind projects

It also said this is an ongoing development and it continues to closely monitor the situation.

More On This Topic
Malaysia’s PM Anwar calls for respect, patience after Najib’s house arrest bid denied

Mr Anwar expressed respect for the judge’s decision, grounded in the principle of the sovereignty of the law.

Global passenger processing system at Malaysia airports restored after temporary disruptions

The system is used by multiple airlines worldwide.

Elderly man killed, driver arrested after accident in Bukit Batok

A 61-year-old man was arrested for driving without due care and attention, causing death.

Thai authorities rescue two lions, three bears found caged at Cambodian casino near border

The male and female lions, the two bears and a sun bear were all in critical condition.

HDB launches exec condo site in Miltonia Close for sale

The site is located in Yishun and can yield about 430 residential units.

James Dyson reworks $21b family office empire with fund transfers to S’pore firm

The family’s investment firm has transferred at least $1.08b to its S’pore holding company.

How to train for Hyrox safely and prevent injuries

As Hyrox grows in popularity here, so have injuries. Follow this expert guide to train safely.

