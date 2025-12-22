Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Pritam’s court case has implications for Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap: Indranee
In January, Parliament will discuss an “appropriate response” to WP chief Pritam Singh’s conviction.
Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib to appeal decision denying house arrest plea
A High Court judge in Malaysia ruled that the King cannot grant clemency without the Pardons Board.
Churchgoers calm as mass resumes at St Joseph’s Church, day after suspicious item was found
Regular churchgoers said they were unfazed and would continue attending mass at the church.
From Amazon to DBS: AI drove over 50,000 jobs cuts in 2025
Trans-Cab and Geolah receive full ride-hailing licences
Geolah and Ryde did not meet the First Inspection Passing Rate, but still secured full licences.
Homemade bombs thrown before Bondi mass shooting, but failed to detonate
The gunmen allegedly threw homemade pipe and tennis ball bombs at a crowd before the mass shooting.
Malaysian rapper Namewee acquitted in drug case
He has also been charged with possession of Ecstasy, which will be heard in court on Jan 19.
How S’porean artistes in Taipei are coping with the aftermath of knife attack
They say they are more cautious with their commuting habits, but do not want to be dominated by fear.
All remaining charges withdrawn for second man linked to scam in which bank lost over $1.79m
He was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal over his seven remaining charges.
Seoul steals: Cost-saving tips and the city’s best shopping hacks
Shop for skincare or make-up on duty-free apps, which offer savings of 30 to 40 per cent.