Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 22, 2025, 06:19 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Pritam’s court case has implications for Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap: Indranee

In January, Parliament will discuss an “appropriate response” to WP chief Pritam Singh’s conviction.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib to appeal decision denying house arrest plea

A High Court judge in Malaysia ruled that the King cannot grant clemency without the Pardons Board.

READ MORE HERE

Churchgoers calm as mass resumes at St Joseph’s Church, day after suspicious item was found

Regular churchgoers said they were unfazed and would continue attending mass at the church.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

From Amazon to DBS: AI drove over 50,000 jobs cuts in 2025

Many believe the impact to be much larger.

READ MORE HERE

Trans-Cab and Geolah receive full ride-hailing licences

Geolah and Ryde did not meet the First Inspection Passing Rate, but still secured full licences.

READ MORE HERE

Homemade bombs thrown before Bondi mass shooting, but failed to detonate

The gunmen allegedly threw homemade pipe and tennis ball bombs at a crowd before the mass shooting.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian rapper Namewee acquitted in drug case

He has also been charged with possession of Ecstasy, which will be heard in court on Jan 19.

READ MORE HERE

How S’porean artistes in Taipei are coping with the aftermath of knife attack

They say they are more cautious with their commuting habits, but do not want to be dominated by fear.

READ MORE HERE

All remaining charges withdrawn for second man linked to scam in which bank lost over $1.79m

He was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal over his seven remaining charges.

READ MORE HERE

Seoul steals: Cost-saving tips and the city’s best shopping hacks

Shop for skincare or make-up on duty-free apps, which offer savings of 30 to 40 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.