Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2025

Man arrested after suspicious item found in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah

He was arrested under anti-terrorism laws for his suspected involvement in the incident.

St Joseph’s Church evacuated: Other recent incidents linked to places of worship in S’pore

Mr Shanmugam said religious institutions cannot be made into fortresses and are to be freely accessible.

Higher CPF monthly salary ceilings, CPF contribution rates and other changes from 2026

The CPF ordinary wage ceiling will be raised from $7,400 to $8,000 from Jan 1.

Senior-friendly tours catch on as S’pore ages

Well-paced itineraries and regular toilet breaks are some hallmarks of the tours.

Questions raised over Indonesia’s plan to send peacekeepers to Gaza after recent floods at home

 President Prabowo Subianto has so far resisted calls to declare the floods a national emergency.

Taipei knife attack: Man who tried to stop attacker died from wound that pierced heart

Victims of the attack have been urged to get tested after one of them was found to be HIV-positive.

Two S’poreans achieve rare milestones at SUTD’s tuition-free coding school

Launched in Sept 2023, 42 SG is modelled after Ecole 42 in Paris.

Parents, here’s how you can get your slang-loving kids to speak, write better – no cap

Slang helps kids fit in with their peers, but standard English proficiency remains crucial.

Told she was dying, she gave her last months to family

Small, remembered moments with the writer’s niece, who made the most of her time, are what make a life meaningful.

Let it snow: How S’pore recreates ‘winter’ in the tropics

Public spaces here simulate the feel of winter with foamy snowfall and festive scents.

