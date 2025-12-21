Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Man arrested after suspicious item found in St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah
He was arrested under anti-terrorism laws for his suspected involvement in the incident.
St Joseph’s Church evacuated: Other recent incidents linked to places of worship in S’pore
Mr Shanmugam said religious institutions cannot be made into fortresses and are to be freely accessible.
Higher CPF monthly salary ceilings, CPF contribution rates and other changes from 2026
Senior-friendly tours catch on as S’pore ages
Questions raised over Indonesia’s plan to send peacekeepers to Gaza after recent floods at home
President Prabowo Subianto has so far resisted calls to declare the floods a national emergency.
Taipei knife attack: Man who tried to stop attacker died from wound that pierced heart
Victims of the attack have been urged to get tested after one of them was found to be HIV-positive.
Two S’poreans achieve rare milestones at SUTD’s tuition-free coding school
Parents, here’s how you can get your slang-loving kids to speak, write better – no cap
Slang helps kids fit in with their peers, but standard English proficiency remains crucial.
Told she was dying, she gave her last months to family
Small, remembered moments with the writer’s niece, who made the most of her time, are what make a life meaningful.
Let it snow: How S’pore recreates ‘winter’ in the tropics
Public spaces here simulate the feel of winter with foamy snowfall and festive scents.