Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2025

Land supply for private housing continues to fall in first half of 2026

The confirmed list of land sites can yield 4,575 private residential units.

$3b money laundering case: 8 firms in S’pore blacklisted over links to 2 fugitives

They had purchased nearly $70m worth of properties in the UK while on the run.

Parents and schools support MOE’s tighter smartphone rules

The stricter rules are part of a broader push to help children and parents develop healthier digital habits.

Jurong Lake District master developer site to be split into separate parcels for sale

This will start with the release of a white site at Town Hall Link on the first half 2026 reserve list.

S’pore tour buses cannot operate as express services in Malaysia: Transport Minister Loke

Malaysian tour buses can operate in Singapore, and Singaporean tour buses can carry tourists in Malaysia.

Sale of bungalow, death of widow close chapter on cheating case involving former China tour guide

The property was snapped up by a developer for $22 million in June.

India’s capital accused of tampering with air quality readings to make pollution look less dire

Government officials have dismissed the charges of doctoring data as “politically motivated”.

Samsung debuts its first multi-folding phone

The Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in Singapore from Dec 19.

Walking a few thousand steps a day may reduce Alzheimer’s risk

The benefit peaked around 5,000 to 7,500 steps.

First look at Chick-fil-A Singapore’s Bugis+ outlet

The restaurant opens at Bugis+ on Dec 11.

