Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 2, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Land supply for private housing continues to fall in first half of 2026
$3b money laundering case: 8 firms in S’pore blacklisted over links to 2 fugitives
Parents and schools support MOE’s tighter smartphone rules
The stricter rules are part of a broader push to help children and parents develop healthier digital habits.
Jurong Lake District master developer site to be split into separate parcels for sale
This will start with the release of a white site at Town Hall Link on the first half 2026 reserve list.
S’pore tour buses cannot operate as express services in Malaysia: Transport Minister Loke
Malaysian tour buses can operate in Singapore, and Singaporean tour buses can carry tourists in Malaysia.
Sale of bungalow, death of widow close chapter on cheating case involving former China tour guide
India’s capital accused of tampering with air quality readings to make pollution look less dire
Government officials have dismissed the charges of doctoring data as “politically motivated”.