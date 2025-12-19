Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 19, 2025, 06:35 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

EMA to make it easier for households to cancel auto-renewed electricity contracts

The changes will take effect from June 19, 2026.

READ MORE HERE

AGC issues warning to WP chief Pritam Singh, Mediacorp for contempt of court

Mr Singh and Mediacorp issued apologies separately on Dec 13, with CNA also taking down the interview.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore police arrest ex-superyacht captain linked to alleged Cambodian scam kingpin Chen Zhi

Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil was taken into custody on Dec 11 after he returned to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Increased penalties for speeding motorists

There will also be tougher penalties within School and Silver zones, and roads with higher pedestrian presence.

READ MORE HERE

Sengkang Bus Interchange to get upgrade, some bus services to be relocated

The affected buses are services 80, 86, 87, 372 and 374.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2025: S’pore men’s water polo team win gold No. 29 in 30 editions

Indonesia were the only other team to win gold in the sport in 2019.

READ MORE HERE

What to do with your expiring SkillsFuture credits

Courses must start and claims submitted by Dec 31.

READ MORE HERE

US ditching Asia to focus on Western Hemisphere? Not really

It is deepening security relationships in the Indo-Pacific while it addresses some vulnerabilities, writes Ravi Velloor.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore-registered car crashes into several houses in JB; driver taken to hospital

The 32-year-old Singaporean driver suffered minor injuries.

READ MORE HERE

2m-tall giant bugs at ArtScience Museum’s magnified insect photo exhibition

The exhibition runs from Jan 17 to April 19.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.