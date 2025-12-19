Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
EMA to make it easier for households to cancel auto-renewed electricity contracts
AGC issues warning to WP chief Pritam Singh, Mediacorp for contempt of court
Mr Singh and Mediacorp issued apologies separately on Dec 13, with CNA also taking down the interview.
S’pore police arrest ex-superyacht captain linked to alleged Cambodian scam kingpin Chen Zhi
Nigel Tang Wan Bao Nabil was taken into custody on Dec 11 after he returned to Singapore.
Increased penalties for speeding motorists
There will also be tougher penalties within School and Silver zones, and roads with higher pedestrian presence.
Sengkang Bus Interchange to get upgrade, some bus services to be relocated
SEA Games 2025: S’pore men’s water polo team win gold No. 29 in 30 editions
What to do with your expiring SkillsFuture credits
US ditching Asia to focus on Western Hemisphere? Not really
It is deepening security relationships in the Indo-Pacific while it addresses some vulnerabilities, writes Ravi Velloor.