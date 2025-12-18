Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 18, 2025, 06:09 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

92 SMRT trains to be upgraded by mid-2030s

The new systems aim to detect problems early and reduce breakdowns.

READ MORE HERE

All town councils get top ratings for governance, except AMK, in last MND review

MND identified two administrative oversights by Ang Mo Kio Town Council.

READ MORE HERE

Dinesh Singh Dhillon to step aside as incoming Law Society president

“I value and respect the views of my fellow members of the Bar,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

After Sabah drubbing, debate reignites over little-known exam that could break PM Anwar’s coalition

PM Anwar is under pressure to fulfil an election campaign pledge to recognise the UEC.

READ MORE HERE

How new social media checks would change travel to US

Civil-liberties groups warn that the approach marks a sweeping expansion of federal surveillance.

READ MORE HERE

BlueSG disposes old EVs ahead of relaunch in 2026

The familiar three-door EV has been scrapped after LTA disallowed the car from being resold.

READ MORE HERE

Japan releases first sakura forecast for 2026

The blooms are expected to start flowering on March 19 in Tokyo.

READ MORE HERE

FairPrice extends discounts for vulnerable S‘poreans till end-2026

The discounts for seniors and CHAS Blue and Orange card holders were supposed to end on Dec 31.

READ MORE HERE

4 arrested in Jurong West for overstaying-related offences

Three had expired social visit passes, and the fourth had allegedly failed to check their immigration status.

READ MORE HERE

Intense PSLE prep can cause significant, long-lasting psychological harm to children

The writers do not believe that the system is building genuine “resilience” at the population level.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.