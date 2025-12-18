Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
92 SMRT trains to be upgraded by mid-2030s
All town councils get top ratings for governance, except AMK, in last MND review
Dinesh Singh Dhillon to step aside as incoming Law Society president
After Sabah drubbing, debate reignites over little-known exam that could break PM Anwar’s coalition
PM Anwar is under pressure to fulfil an election campaign pledge to recognise the UEC.
How new social media checks would change travel to US
Civil-liberties groups warn that the approach marks a sweeping expansion of federal surveillance.
BlueSG disposes old EVs ahead of relaunch in 2026
The familiar three-door EV has been scrapped after LTA disallowed the car from being resold.
Japan releases first sakura forecast for 2026
FairPrice extends discounts for vulnerable S‘poreans till end-2026
The discounts for seniors and CHAS Blue and Orange card holders were supposed to end on Dec 31.
4 arrested in Jurong West for overstaying-related offences
Three had expired social visit passes, and the fourth had allegedly failed to check their immigration status.
Intense PSLE prep can cause significant, long-lasting psychological harm to children
The writers do not believe that the system is building genuine “resilience” at the population level.