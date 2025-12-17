Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Parliament to discuss response to Pritam’s conviction, facts of case ‘disturbing’: Indranee
His conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee was upheld by the High Court on Dec 4.
Cat A COE price climbs after falls in last 4 rounds; Cat B dips
Industry insiders said that sales have been slow over the past two weeks as many are travelling.
Outgoing Law Society president responds to report on ongoing probe at the professional body
She confirmed the probe into “anonymous reports and unsubstantiated assertions” was underway.
Economists raise their S’pore growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026: MAS survey
They still warned of downside risks to Singapore if trade tensions escalate, or the AI bubble bursts.
Alleged Bondi Beach killer charged with terrorism, 15 counts of murder
New Zealand tightens laws against covert foreign influence
Its intelligence service has flagged growing efforts by foreign states to influence communities and institutions.
SEA Games 2025: Avvir Tham wins S’pore’s first men’s diving gold in 60 years
Man hurls glass bottle towards bus passenger he quarrelled with
The bottle he threw broke the window of a double-decker bus and struck the passenger’s wife.
Jail for woman who punched her mum and threatened her with penknife
The woman had been arguing with her mother after having consumed alcohol the night before.