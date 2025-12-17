Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 17, 2025, 06:16 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Parliament to discuss response to Pritam’s conviction, facts of case ‘disturbing’: Indranee

His conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee was upheld by the High Court on Dec 4.

READ MORE HERE

Cat A COE price climbs after falls in last 4 rounds; Cat B dips

Industry insiders said that sales have been slow over the past two weeks as many are travelling.

READ MORE HERE

Outgoing Law Society president responds to report on ongoing probe at the professional body

She confirmed the probe into “anonymous reports and unsubstantiated assertions” was underway.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Economists raise their S’pore growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026: MAS survey

They still warned of downside risks to Singapore if trade tensions escalate, or the AI bubble bursts.

READ MORE HERE

Alleged Bondi Beach killer charged with terrorism, 15 counts of murder

He and his father had killed 15 people and wounded dozens more.

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand tightens laws against covert foreign influence

Its intelligence service has flagged growing efforts by foreign states to influence communities and institutions.

READ MORE HERE

SEA Games 2025: Avvir Tham wins S’pore’s first men’s diving gold in 60 years

Tham clinched silver in the same event in 2022 in Vietnam.

READ MORE HERE

Man hurls glass bottle towards bus passenger he quarrelled with

The bottle he threw broke the window of a double-decker bus and struck the passenger’s wife.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for woman who punched her mum and threatened her with penknife

The woman had been arguing with her mother after having consumed alcohol the night before.

READ MORE HERE

World Christmas Market at Marina Bay now free-entry amid wet weather

The festival is set to run till Jan 4 at Bayfront Event Space.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.