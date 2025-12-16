Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Hospitals could see merger of B2 and C wards under new design framework
About 1 in 6 ComLink+ families has family violence woes: MSF report
This is the first time data on family violence is included in the report on lower-income families.
Malaysia PM Anwar unveils latest Cabinet line-up
SEA Games 2025: Max Maeder cruises to kitefoiling gold in debut
There will be 4 more races on Dec 17 but he has an unassailable lead over his rivals.
Independent probe under way at Law Society following allegations of workplace bullying
ST understands the allegations come in the wake of a spate of resignations at the Law Society in 2025.
Thundery showers will continue for the rest of Dec
Bondi Beach shooting: What we know so far
151 SIA passengers stuck in NY for 2 days after flight to S’pore delayed twice
The flight was delayed a second time due to an airport baggage handling system fault and a technical issue.
Jail for Malaysian man caught delivering vapes for extra income
Why some S’poreans are planning for end of life before their senior years
They know first-hand how documenting preferences about medical care now can help loved ones later.