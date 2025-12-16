Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 16, 2025, 06:09 PM

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Hospitals could see merger of B2 and C wards under new design framework

MOH has said physical differences between B2 and C wards “are no longer so obvious”.

READ MORE HERE

About 1 in 6 ComLink+ families has family violence woes: MSF report

This is the first time data on family violence is included in the report on lower-income families.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia PM Anwar unveils latest Cabinet line-up

He had four Cabinet posts to fill after a string of resignations.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

SEA Games 2025: Max Maeder cruises to kitefoiling gold in debut

There will be 4 more races on Dec 17 but he has an unassailable lead over his rivals.

READ MORE HERE

Independent probe under way at Law Society following allegations of workplace bullying

ST understands the allegations come in the wake of a spate of resignations at the Law Society in 2025.

READ MORE HERE

Thundery showers will continue for the rest of Dec

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C.

READ MORE HERE

Bondi Beach shooting: What we know so far

At least 16 people have been killed by two gunmen at a Jewish celebration in Sydney.

READ MORE HERE

151 SIA passengers stuck in NY for 2 days after flight to S’pore delayed twice

The flight was delayed a second time due to an airport baggage handling system fault and a technical issue.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for Malaysian man caught delivering vapes for extra income

He was promised payment of between RM2 and RM10 for each successful delivery.

READ MORE HERE

Why some S’poreans are planning for end of life before their senior years

They know first-hand how documenting preferences about medical care now can help loved ones later.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.