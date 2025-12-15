Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore, China agree on 27 new deals at top-level talks amid global uncertainties
In one of the deals, DBS was named Singapore’s second renminbi clearing bank, after ICBC’s Singapore branch.
CPF Basic Healthcare Sum to rise to $79k for those under 65 from Jan 1
Malaysia to expand QR code clearance at Johor checkpoints
It expects improvements to the travel experience at both Johor-Singapore entry points by the end of 2025.
Bondi Beach shooting: What you need to know if visiting Australia
Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has some of the world’s toughest gun control laws.