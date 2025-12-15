Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15, 2025

S’pore, China agree on 27 new deals at top-level talks amid global uncertainties

In one of the deals, DBS was named Singapore’s second renminbi clearing bank, after ICBC’s Singapore branch.

CPF Basic Healthcare Sum to rise to $79k for those under 65 from Jan 1

Those aged 66 and above in 2026 will see no change to their Basic Healthcare Sum.

Malaysia to expand QR code clearance at Johor checkpoints

It expects improvements to the travel experience at both Johor-Singapore entry points by the end of 2025.

Bondi Beach shooting: What you need to know if visiting Australia

Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has some of the world’s toughest gun control laws.

Apple users urged to update device software following security warnings

Two vulnerabilities have been exploited in real-life attacks.

SEA Games 2025: Where are the fans at events in Thailand?

Athletes at the ongoing Games have been greeted by empty seats at some venues.

Bus, train services extended on Christmas Eve

Selected bus services will also operate later at their respective interchanges.

Motorcyclist dies in accident in Yishun, another taken to hospital

A male motorist was arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

Voyeur doctor gets jail after failing to secure mandatory treatment order

Reports from IMH showed that he suffered from mild voyeuristic disorder.

Four ways to keep traveller’s diarrhoea at bay

Spot poor food handling and skip raw or unpasteurised dishes.

