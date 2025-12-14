Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
At least 10 dead after shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach
MOH acts to prevent growing influx of private patients into public sector with new IP rules
As nation ages, S’pore offers more ways for seniors to live gracefully in the community
Super-aged, superlative: Ageing with meaning and dignity in S’pore
44 taken to hospital after bus accident in Jurong West; LTA probing
A bus driver was trapped in the driver’s seat and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.
S’pore signs US-led Pax Silica Declaration on AI, global tech supply chain
The non-binding pact was also signed by Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Britain and the US.
Co-founder of real estate platform went 3 years without drawing a salary
Reinvesting every dollar into the business helped drive Form & Matter’s growth, said Mr Adam Wham.
Retiree suffered heavy losses after borrowing to buy $2m of investment products
He was misled into thinking that the insurance plans would pay for his retirement and pay off his loan.
Show-stopping Christmas desserts Yule will love
When time pauses and there is just me and my massage lady
The writer says: I don’t have many indulgences in life. But there is one thing I will not give up.