Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 14, 2025, 06:33 PM

At least 10 dead after shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

A further 11 people are reported to be injured.

MOH acts to prevent growing influx of private patients into public sector with new IP rules

About 100,000 people drop or downgrade their insurance riders every year.

As nation ages, S’pore offers more ways for seniors to live gracefully in the community

Options today include assisted living arrangements in HDB flats and houses.

Super-aged, superlative: Ageing with meaning and dignity in S’pore

The truth is that ageing need not be synonymous with decline.

44 taken to hospital after bus accident in Jurong West; LTA probing

A bus driver was trapped in the driver’s seat and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

S’pore signs US-led Pax Silica Declaration on AI, global tech supply chain

The non-binding pact was also signed by Australia, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Britain and the US.

Co-founder of real estate platform went 3 years without drawing a salary

Reinvesting every dollar into the business helped drive Form & Matter’s growth, said Mr Adam Wham.

Retiree suffered heavy losses after borrowing to buy $2m of investment products

He was misled into thinking that the insurance plans would pay for his retirement and pay off his loan.

Show-stopping Christmas desserts Yule will love

This season’s Yuletide cakes continue to push beyond the typical log-shaped treats. 

When time pauses and there is just me and my massage lady

The writer says: I don’t have many indulgences in life. But there is one thing I will not give up.

