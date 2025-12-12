Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 12, 2025

Dec 12, 2025, 06:11 PM

New webpage for real-time MRT and LRT updates, including delays, to launch

Some passengers were irked by the shift to “localised” communications on minor delays.

MRT reliability edges up in October

For the first time, LTA released punctuality and passenger impact data for TEL trains.

38 Oxley Road gazetted as a national monument

The gazette takes effect on Dec 13.

Hundreds take electric train from JB to KL on first day of service

Passengers arrived as early as 7.30am to take the sold-out train that left the station around 8.40am.

This Malaysian city was meant to replace KL as the capital; 30 years on, it still hasn’t

What was meant to be a living capital has become a manicured administrative enclave, says one urban planner.

SEA Games 2025: Marissa Hafezan wins S’pore’s first karate gold since 1993

Her victory also ends a 14-year medal drought in karate for Singapore at the biennial event.

SEA Games 2025: S’pore’s Peter Gilchrist reclaims English billiards men’s singles title

Since 2011, Gilchrist has won six straight English billiards men’s singles titles.

Flash floods in Kembangan, Upper East Coast Road amid heavy rain: PUB

Thunder and rain can be expected in the afternoon for the first fortnight of Dec, MSS had said.

Jail for man linked to crime syndicate that controlled 70 bank accounts

More than $837k in total flowed through the accounts.

Shenzhen-based tea chain Molly Tea to open first S’pore outlet in 2026

Instagram users posted photos of the ongoing construction of the outlet at Orchard Central mall.

