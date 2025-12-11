Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2025

S’pore sees more retrenchments, fewer job vacancies in Q3

Number of layoffs came to 3,670, up from 3,540 in Q2.

Singtel fined $1m for fixed-line outage in Oct 2024

The hours-long outage impacted 500,000 users and disrupted emergency call services.

New, smaller landed homes draw upgraders as landed property supply stays broadly flat

Landed home supply rose 12% from 2000 to 2025, while the number of condos and apartments tripled.

Interpol seizes record 30,000 living animals from illegal wildlife trade

Trade is largely driven by a demand for exotic pets, says the international police organisation.

SG Marathon to replace Ironman Group as Singapore Marathon organiser from 2026

Ironman Group was appointed to run the event on a 10-year contract in 2016.

Tan Su Shan, Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s most powerful women

Ms Tan, the DBS chief, is a fresh entrant among the 3 S’pore-based leaders on the list.

Carnival mood at Thai evacuation camp can’t mask villagers’ anxiety

Resumption of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia has forced over half a million people to flee their homes.

Hao Mart’s Taste Orchard woes: Evicted tenants worry over compensation as move-out deadline looms

Supermarket operator is embroiled in lawsuits related to leasing of the shopping mall.

Man charged with molesting girl in Changi Airport transit area

He was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

Is your scalp the new ‘It’ body part?

More people are focusing their attention on their scalps to combat itching and dryness.

