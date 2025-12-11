Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore sees more retrenchments, fewer job vacancies in Q3
Singtel fined $1m for fixed-line outage in Oct 2024
New, smaller landed homes draw upgraders as landed property supply stays broadly flat
Landed home supply rose 12% from 2000 to 2025, while the number of condos and apartments tripled.
Interpol seizes record 30,000 living animals from illegal wildlife trade
Trade is largely driven by a demand for exotic pets, says the international police organisation.
SG Marathon to replace Ironman Group as Singapore Marathon organiser from 2026
Tan Su Shan, Ho Ching and Jenny Lee on Forbes’ 2025 list of the world’s most powerful women
Ms Tan, the DBS chief, is a fresh entrant among the 3 S’pore-based leaders on the list.
Carnival mood at Thai evacuation camp can’t mask villagers’ anxiety
Resumption of hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia has forced over half a million people to flee their homes.
Hao Mart’s Taste Orchard woes: Evicted tenants worry over compensation as move-out deadline looms
Supermarket operator is embroiled in lawsuits related to leasing of the shopping mall.
Man charged with molesting girl in Changi Airport transit area
He was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.
Is your scalp the new ‘It’ body part?
More people are focusing their attention on their scalps to combat itching and dryness.