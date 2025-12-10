Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Number of child abuse cases in Singapore up in 2024
Child abuse can include physical, sexual, emotional or psychological harm, as well as neglect.
More new cases of spousal, elder abuse in 2024 amid greater awareness of domestic violence
Cambodia withdraws from SEA Games in Thailand amid border dispute
The 137-member Cambodian sports delegation had attended the Games’ opening ceremony a day ago.
Thai and Cambodian strongmen trade threats as top generals step forward in border showdown
The clashes are now into their third day across multiple sectors of the Thai-Cambodian border.
S’poreans advised to defer travel to Thai-Cambodian border conflict areas: MFA
MFA encourages Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia and Thailand to e-register with it.
SEA Games 2025: Taekwondo mixed pair strike first gold for S’pore
‘Worst of the worst’: Convicted child sex offender Amos Yee in new US govt site of criminal aliens
Shared stay-in senior care services now a mainstream option in S’pore
Former Law Society leaders call for EGM to protest election of new president
The members said they are seeking to discuss the impact of the appointment on the independence of the Bar.
S’pore exhibition in Mexico City: A new model for soft power and cultural diplomacy?
Museums here are suited to tell international stories and can be tapped for official missions.