Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025, 06:10 PM

Number of child abuse cases in Singapore up in 2024

Child abuse can include physical, sexual, emotional or psychological harm, as well as neglect.

More new cases of spousal, elder abuse in 2024 amid greater awareness of domestic violence

There were 2,136 cases of spousal abuse and 359 cases of elder abuse last year.

Cambodia withdraws from SEA Games in Thailand amid border dispute

The 137-member Cambodian sports delegation had attended the Games’ opening ceremony a day ago.

Thai and Cambodian strongmen trade threats as top generals step forward in border showdown

The clashes are now into their third day across multiple sectors of the Thai-Cambodian border.

S’poreans advised to defer travel to Thai-Cambodian border conflict areas: MFA

MFA encourages Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia and Thailand to e-register with it.

SEA Games 2025: Taekwondo mixed pair strike first gold for S’pore

The pair finish top in the mixed recognised poomsae pair final.

‘Worst of the worst’: Convicted child sex offender Amos Yee in new US govt site of criminal aliens

He is in custody of the US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Shared stay-in senior care services now a mainstream option in S’pore

Interested companies can apply for work pass flexibility and training subsidies.

Former Law Society leaders call for EGM to protest election of new president

The members said they are seeking to discuss the impact of the appointment on the independence of the Bar.

S’pore exhibition in Mexico City: A new model for soft power and cultural diplomacy?

Museums here are suited to tell international stories and can be tapped for official missions.

