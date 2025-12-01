Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2025

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Longer waits for CCL trains from Jan 17 to April 19 due to tunnel works
Circle Line MRT service adjustments in early 2026: What you need to know
S’pore motorists can have composition fines reduced by $30 under new scheme
Thundery showers expected in first two weeks of Dec
Daily temperature will likely range between 24 deg Celsius and 33 deg Celsius on most days.
Detailed plans for Kranji racecourse housing estates to be sought through tender in 2026
Plans will be developed through the master planning and urban design consultancy exercise.
Over $7m in fines for tax evasion at S’pore checkpoints from Jan-Oct 2025
No bail requested for S’porean linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate
His charge under the Organised Crime Act is non-bailable, and he is of a high flight risk.
Tokenize Xchange users sue founder, wife for over $60m in lost assets
Six claimants representing 272 customers filed a representative action in the High Court.