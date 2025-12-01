Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1, 2025

Updated
Published
Dec 01, 2025, 06:28 PM

Longer waits for CCL trains from Jan 17 to April 19 due to tunnel works

Shuttle trains will run at 10-minute intervals connecting three stations.

Circle Line MRT service adjustments in early 2026: What you need to know

 Shuttle bus services will start on Jan 5.

S’pore motorists can have composition fines reduced by $30 under new scheme

After 14 days, the full composition fine will apply.

Thundery showers expected in first two weeks of Dec

Daily temperature will likely range between 24 deg Celsius and 33 deg Celsius on most days.

Detailed plans for Kranji racecourse housing estates to be sought through tender in 2026

Plans will be developed through the master planning and urban design consultancy exercise.

Over $7m in fines for tax evasion at S’pore checkpoints from Jan-Oct 2025

The amount was more than double the fines imposed over the same period in 2024.

No bail requested for S’porean linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate

His charge under the Organised Crime Act is non-bailable, and he is of a high flight risk.

 

Tokenize Xchange users sue founder, wife for over $60m in lost assets

Six claimants representing 272 customers filed a representative action in the High Court.

Former law firm clerk admits misappropriating more than $122k

He is currently serving a nine-year jail term.

Essential apps to use in China for cost savings and a smoother trip

China has grown in popularity among Singapore travellers. 

