Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2026

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NDP 2026: Crowds soak up atmosphere around National Stadium, Kallang Basin
Marks of a nation: 61 years of design in S’pore
From logos to fliers, writer Justin Zhuang’s archive preserves the country’s visual history.
How a S’porean sniffed out the Fun Coffee investment scam
He made a police report in 2025, and warned his friends and family not to invest in the scheme.
PSI hits moderate range as dry weather worsens regional hotspot
SIA flights between S’pore, Shanghai cancelled due to Typhoon Dolphin
Lions’ ASEAN C’ship semi-final first leg to take place at Jalan Besar Stadium
How 60-cent cups of kopi inspired a luxury watch shop owner’s approach to money
Desmond Pang has grown his business’ inventory value from about $400k to around $2.5m.
Out with Bersatu, in with Wawasan
Sore throat, sniffles before exams? A parent’s health guide to boosting child immunity
Parents should also teach their kids to manage exam anxiety, which can trigger nervous stomachaches.