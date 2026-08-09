Evening Update: Today’s headlines from The Straits Times on Aug 9, 2026

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Published
Aug 09, 2026, 05:50 PM

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NDP 2026: Crowds soak up atmosphere around National Stadium, Kallang Basin

Many said they were looking forward to the main fireworks display at 8.15pm.

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Marks of a nation: 61 years of design in S’pore

From logos to fliers, writer Justin Zhuang’s archive preserves the country’s visual history.

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How a S’porean sniffed out the Fun Coffee investment scam

He made a police report in 2025, and warned his friends and family not to invest in the scheme.

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PSI hits moderate range as dry weather worsens regional hotspot

If the 24-hour PSI enters the unhealthy range, NEA will issue daily haze advisories.

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SIA flights between S’pore, Shanghai cancelled due to Typhoon Dolphin

It has been designated as an orange-category typhoon – China’s second-highest level.

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Lions’ ASEAN C’ship semi-final first leg to take place at Jalan Besar Stadium

Singapore will take on seven-time champions Thailand.

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How 60-cent cups of kopi inspired a luxury watch shop owner’s approach to money

Desmond Pang has grown his business’ inventory value from about $400k to around $2.5m.

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Out with Bersatu, in with Wawasan

Malaysia’s opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional plans path to power.

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Sore throat, sniffles before exams? A parent’s health guide to boosting child immunity

Parents should also teach their kids to manage exam anxiety, which can trigger nervous stomachaches.

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Craving Teochew kueh? Head to these four traditional makers

Learn how bo bee kueh differs from the local koo chye kueh.

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